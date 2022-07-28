3 NFL teams that will not make the playoffs next season

Every year in September, 32 NFL teams kick off the new season, hoping to win it all. The 2022 NFL season will only have playoff berths for 14 teams, so a lot of franchises will be disappointed.

Often you can predict early on with a great deal of accuracy, many of the teams that won't make it. But every year there are surprises. What looks on paper to be a bad team can sometimes push far into the postseason. Whereas what looks like a genuine contender can flounder and fall.

Here are three teams that won't make the playoffs in the 2022 NFL season:

#1- New York Jets

Jacksonville Jaguars v New York Jets

The New York Jets are a good candidate to miss the playoffs next season. They have the longest active playoff drought in the NFL, dating back to 2011.

Their second-year quarterback, Zach Wilson, does not give them much of an advantage over the other teams in their division. The Jets have their work cut out for them since two powerhouses share the AFC East with them. The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are both likely to finish above the Jets, who may lose all four of these matchups.

The Jets' schedule does give them some hope, but their tradition of losing winnable fixtures and close games could remain a real problem.

#2- Jacksonville Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts v Jacksonville Jaguars

You could argue that the Jacksonville Jaguars are worse than the Jets. The Jaguars finished last season with a 3-14 record. Their biggest win came at home in Week 18, where they beat the Indianapolis Colts by double digits to eliminate them from playoff contention.

The Jaguars fired their controversial coach, Urban Meyer, midseason last year and will have to rely upon Doug Pederson. Pederson is an experienced coach who was with the Philadelphia Eagles for five seasons and won the Super Bowl in the 2017 season.

Coaching alone won't be enough to guarantee immediate success for Jacksonville. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had an impressive collegiate career, winning the National Championship in 2018. However, after being drafted first overall, he struggled mightily in the NFL, throwing for 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

Jacksonville spent a lot of money in free agency this offseason, but a lot of analysts think they've overspent on average players. The Jaguars will no doubt have a better season in 2022, however the playoffs seem a bridge too far.

#3- Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers are a dark horse candidate for the Super Bowl. They have made 11 playoff appearances since 2009, and compete in one of the easiest divisions in the league - the NFC North. The Packers have won the NFC North eight times in the last 11 seasons and three years in a row. Not many people are tipping them to miss the playoffs in 2022.

But the Packers made a couple of major offseason roster changes that could really hurt their chances. In the positives, they re-signed star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to a four-year $200 million deal. But they also traded their primary wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Though he wanted to leave, it was a huge loss for their offense.

In return, the Packers got a first- and second-round pick in this year's NFL draft. They elected not to use their first-round pick on the best receiver available, instead spending their second-round pick on Christian Watson. Watson does look like a real talent, but can he fill the void let by Davante Adams?

The Packers' special teams were a bit of a laughing stock last season. Mason Crosby missed nine field goals and two extra points. But it didn't stop there. There were several occasions when special teams let the Packers down in the 2021 NFL season. They have a new coordinator in 2022, but if the errors pile up it could cost them this campaign.

Rodgers is 38 years old and will turn 39 during the NFL season. He talks often and openly about retirement and can sometimes cause unnecessary distractions for the franchise. Has he reached an age where his performance will start rapidly declining?

We will find out soon enough.

