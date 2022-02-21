3 NFL teams that will regret not hiring Brian Flores

Brian Flores was arguably the most qualified head coaching candidate in the job market this offseason. Yet he was unable to find a job when nine were open. He is currently serving on the defensive staff for Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It appears obvious that his lawsuit against the NFL played a part in him not landing a head coaching opportunity. Yet he is still working in the NFL, and that lawsuit is not going away.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet

1. The lawsuit is still on.

2. Mike Tomlin: “I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL.”

A few teams that passed on him may be kicking themselves right now after passing on a coach who led a turnaround in Miami.

3 NFL teams that should have hired Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints

#1 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints had a surprise opening after Sean Payton decided to step away. This is a team with plenty of structure in place and one that is ready for the postseason in 2022.

They ended up going with defensive coordinator Dennis Allen in a move seemingly designed for stability. However, Allen has a poor track record as a head coach. He had back-to-back 4-12 seasons with the Oakland Raiders in 2012 and 2013 before being fired after a 0-4 start in 2014.

Flores, meanwhile, willed the 2019 Miami Dolphins to five wins, when his owner was allegedly trying to tank. He has a better history as a head coach compared to Allen and the resume is not even comparable.

Jacksonville Jaguars introduce Doug Pederson as new head coach

#2 - Jacksonville Jaguars

The former Dolphins head coach proved in Miami that he can show up to a struggling, rebuilding team and turn them around fast. That would have made him a perfect fit to lead the Jacksonville Jaguars after a lost season, with Urban Meyer calling the shots.

Doug Pederson got the job and is not a bad option. However, Flores has that recent history of turning around a franchise. And while he is seen as a defensive coach, he could have also hired a great offensive coordinator to work with Trevor Lawrence.

Pederson is used to success and may struggle to turn around a franchise that has been poor for several decades.

New England Patriots v Houston Texans

#3 - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans blew it with their head coaching search. Fans were told that Flores and Josh McCown were finalists, only for the team to hire defensive coordinator Lovie Smith at the last minute.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter After the Texans announced they hired Lovie Smith today, Brian Flores’ attorneys released this statement: After the Texans announced they hired Lovie Smith today, Brian Flores’ attorneys released this statement: https://t.co/3njAv54YC5

The team now retains much of its staff from last year, and Smith already looks like a one-and-done option in Houston. That is exactly what the team just did with David Culley.

Flores has worked with general manager Nick Caserio in the past and the fit made too much sense. Yet for some reason, they panicked and did not even go with one of their finalists. Flores being open to taking the job was enough evidence in the first place that he was ready for another challenge.

