3 observations from Ben Roethlisberger's preseason debut

The last time the Pittsburgh Steelers saw their franchise quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, he was sitting on the bench after losing in the playoffs. After the Steelers' loss to the Browns, many questioned whether Ben would return. If the Steelers lost to any other NFL team, Roethlisberger would be shooting 18 holes of golf right now.

With the Steelers losing to their biggest rival, the Cleveland Browns, Big Ben went into the offseason ready to change. The two-time Super Bowl champion dedicated his offseason to his diet. That loss to Cleveland left a sour taste in Roethlisberger's mouth and made him feel like he had something to prove.

The 39-year-old veteran quarterback shined during his preseason game against the Detroit Lions on Saturday night. Here are three observations from Roethlisberger's massive night.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger showed flashes of the old Big Ben

#1 Ben Roethlisberger looked phenomenal in the Steelers new offense

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense will be working under newly hired offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Ben Roethlisberger shined in the Steelers' new offensive system on Saturday night, putting on a vintage performance against the Detroit Lions in his limited time on the field.

Ben Roethlisberger vs. Lions:



▪️8-10

▪️137 yards

▪️2 TDs pic.twitter.com/K2UhAIL7nJ — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2021

Big Ben may have only played three series against Detroit, but he silenced many doubters and this was just a tiny glimpse of what Ben plans to do this season. The Steelers could be the team to watch this season.

#2 Ben Roethlisberger relied heavily on his tight ends

Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth looked great against the Detroit Lions. Ebron caught four passes for 59 yards. Freiermuth caught two passes for 19 yards and two touchdowns.

Pat Freiermuth so far:

🔸2 catches

🔸2 TDs



New TE1 in Pittsburgh is making PLAYS 🔥pic.twitter.com/c0LvmsIR5t — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2021

Roethlisberger targeted Ebron and Freiermuth a total of nine times during his preseason debut. The tight-end duo caught six of the nine targets. That much production out of the two tight ends will give the Steelers a different look this season.

#3 Ben Roethlisberger proved that Matt Canada's offense would work

Roethlisberger completed eight of his ten passes for 137 passing yards and two touchdowns against the Lions. Altogether, the Steelers' quarterbacks played above expectations. Big Ben's backup Mason Rudolph threw for 138 passing yards while completing 13 of his 18 passes.

It was easy to see that Ben Roethlisberger was playing like a man that had something to prove. The Steelers should feel optimistic about Roethlisberger's performance. As the preseason wraps up next week, Pittsburgh's veteran quarterback looks to be firing on all cylinders under Matt Canada's offense.

Edited by Prem Deshpande