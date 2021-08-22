3 observations from the New York Jets-Green Bay Packers preseason matchup

The New York Jets fan base was left with questions after Zach Wilson's preseason debut. Green Bay entered Week 2 of their preseason with questions of its own at quarterback. The Packers went into their matchup with the Jets without backup quarterback Jordan Love.

The Green Bay Packers also learned that they need both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love. With Jordan Love on the sideline, Zach Wilson received all the attention. Wilson put together a performance that should have the Jets fan base sitting on the edge of their seats.

Here are three observations from the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers Week 2 preseason matchup.

What did the Packers and New York Jets fan bases learn from the Week 2 matchup?

New York Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson eases the minds of the Jets fan base in Week 2

#1 Zach Wilson proves why he was the second overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft

The New York Jets have seen Zach Wilson struggle during training camp. Wilson had the best moment in his young NFL career on Saturday. The second overall pick finished his Week 2 matchup with a 154.7 passer rating. Wilson completed nine of his eleven passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

The rookie quarterback received great praise from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Zach Wilson was poised and looked extremely sharp in his second start. During an in-game interview, Rodgers told reporters that Wilson could throw the heck out of the football.

#2 Kurt Benkert performed well, but the Packers need Jordan Love

A week after making his NFL debut, Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was kept out of their Week 2 game against the Jets. The Packers turned their attention to Kurt Benkert to lead the offense. Benkert took the majority of the snaps against the Jets and didn't look bad.

The Packers quarterback completed 18 of his 25 passes for 151 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Even though Kurt Benkert played well, the Packers realized that Jordan Love is needed. Love is the future of the Packers franchise and is likely to be out for Green Bay's preseason finale.

#3 The New York Jets have a ton of confidence in their offense

Zach Wilson, Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, and Michael Carter are the future of the Jets offense. Three out of the four saw action on Saturday against the Packers. Michael Carter rushed for 52 yards on ten carries, and Corey Davis caught four passes for 70 yards.

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh raved about Zach Wilson after his performance in Week 2.

"His process is light years ahead of what a normal rookie's process will be. For him, the results sometimes will be good, sometimes they will be bad. He has to continue to find ways to get better when he sees both."

When looking at the performance put on by three of the four future star players, it's easy to understand why the Jets are excited about their future on offense. It may take a year or two, but the New York Jets will soon make a run at the playoffs.

