3 observations from Tua Tagovailoa's big day against the Atlanta Falcons

Tua Tagovailoa has started to look more comfortable in the Miami Dolphins offense during the preseason. The Dolphins bounced back after their Week 1 loss to the Chicago Bears with a dominant performance against the Atlanta Falcons. All three of the quarterbacks that played for the Dolphins threw touchdown passes.

Jacoby Brissett completed all eight of his passes that he threw for 99 yards and a touchdown. Reid Sinnett completed the two passes he threw for seven yards and a touchdown. However, the talk of the game was Dolphins' second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Here are three observations from Tua Tagovailoa's massive performance against the Atlanta Falcons.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa looked terrific during the Week 2 win

#1 Tua Tagovailoa's performance should ease the trade talks

The Miami Dolphins are one of the few teams that are still interested in trading for Deshaun Watson. That trade package would most likely include their second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Watson is an exceptional talent, but Tua proved he has what it takes in their second preseason game.

Justin Fields' debut looked over Tua's Week 1 performance against the Chicago Bears. Tagovailoa completed eight of his eleven passes for 99 yards and an interception. The former Alabama quarterback demolished his Week 1 performance against the Falcons on Saturday.

The Miami Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a good amount of reps during their second preseason game. Tua completed sixteen of his twenty-three passes for 183 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins quarterback may have done enough to silence the trade talks for a couple of months.

#2 Tua Tagovailoa still has more to prove, even with his excellent performance

Even though Tua Tagovailoa had a big game against the Atlanta Falcons, Tagovailoa started the game completing all eight of his passes, but most of his completions were short throws. There's still more that he needs to prove.

The Dolphins are still easing Tua into things, and unfortunately, that's limiting his potential. Tua still needs to prove that he can clean up his accuracy. He still shows some inconsistencies on short passes.

It will take more than a big game against the Falcons in the preseason for the Dolphins to be 100% sold on Tagovailoa.

#3 Tua Tagovailoa will need to lead the Dolphins to the playoffs in 2021

The Miami Dolphins have the 27th ranked strength of schedule heading into the upcoming season. Miami has added more weapons for Tua Tagovailoa to throw the football to this season. The former Alabama quarterback will enter the 2021 season in the same situation as Giants quarterback Daniel Jones.

Tua Tagovailoa will have a tough road through the AFC East, especially after the improvements made by the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills looking good as well. Having the 27th ranked strength of schedule will make the 2021 season a playoff or bust season for Tua Tagovailoa.

