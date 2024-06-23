Quarterbacks are the highest-scoring overall fantasy football position based on game averages. This makes it extremely important to get this position right during drafts, or a team runs the risk of losing out on a ton of weekly points. This has also been one of the more relatively predictable positions, especially when looking at the top tier of quarterback.

For the overall QB1 ranking at the end of the past six seasons, it has been won by Josh Allen three times, Patrick Mahomes twice, and Lamar Jackson. It's understandable why they are among the favorites to be the highest-scorer once again for the 2024 fantasy football season, but if there is a newcomer this year, here are the three most likely candidates.

New QB1 candidates for 2024 fantasy football

#1 - C.J. Stroud

#1 - C.J. Stroud

The Houston Texans seem to have found the NFL's next superstar quarterback in C.J. Stroud. He turned in arguably the best rookie season by any quarterback in NFL history last year and helped the team to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

From a fantasy football perspective, Stroud finished as the 7th best overall QB last year and it's reasonable to expect another step forward in his second season. The Texans added Stefon Diggs and are expected to get Tank Dell back from injury. With his loaded offensive weapons and elite talent, Stroud could take the next step during the 2024 season.

#2 - Anthony Richardson

While he only completed two full games during his rookie season last year with the Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson demonstrated why he has arguably the highest ceiling of any quarterback. He averaged the most fantasy points per game of any quarterback last season, though he did so with an extremely small sample size.

His rushing upside is a big reason for his success, as he ran for 6 yards and two touchdowns across those two games. He also scored two additional rushing touchdowns in another game that he played in less than half of the snaps. Richardson missed most of his rookie season with injuries, but if he can stay healthy this year, the odds of him being this season's best QB will improve more than most.

#3 - Jalen Hurts

No quarterback has been closer to finishing as fantasy football's best signal caller than Jalen Hurts. In his past three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, he finished as the 9th, 3rd, and 2nd highest-rated QB. If that trend continues, the top spot is the only place left to go.

Hurts' high rankings can be attributed to him rushing for a massive 2,149 yards and 38 touchdowns across the past three seasons. If this stays consistent, and his passing numbers improve a little, the top-rated fantasy QB is surely within reach.