  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 players who can finish as the best overall QB for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Anthony Richardson

3 players who can finish as the best overall QB for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Anthony Richardson

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 23, 2024 20:05 GMT
Chicago Bears v Indianapolis Colts
First-time QB1 candidates in 2024 fantasy football

Quarterbacks are the highest-scoring overall fantasy football position based on game averages. This makes it extremely important to get this position right during drafts, or a team runs the risk of losing out on a ton of weekly points. This has also been one of the more relatively predictable positions, especially when looking at the top tier of quarterback.

For the overall QB1 ranking at the end of the past six seasons, it has been won by Josh Allen three times, Patrick Mahomes twice, and Lamar Jackson. It's understandable why they are among the favorites to be the highest-scorer once again for the 2024 fantasy football season, but if there is a newcomer this year, here are the three most likely candidates.

New QB1 candidates for 2024 fantasy football

C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud

With the 2024 fantasy football season on the horizon, be sure to check out our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer & lock down your squad.

#1 - C.J. Stroud

also-read-trending Trending

The Houston Texans seem to have found the NFL's next superstar quarterback in C.J. Stroud. He turned in arguably the best rookie season by any quarterback in NFL history last year and helped the team to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

From a fantasy football perspective, Stroud finished as the 7th best overall QB last year and it's reasonable to expect another step forward in his second season. The Texans added Stefon Diggs and are expected to get Tank Dell back from injury. With his loaded offensive weapons and elite talent, Stroud could take the next step during the 2024 season.

#2 - Anthony Richardson

While he only completed two full games during his rookie season last year with the Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Richardson demonstrated why he has arguably the highest ceiling of any quarterback. He averaged the most fantasy points per game of any quarterback last season, though he did so with an extremely small sample size.

His rushing upside is a big reason for his success, as he ran for 6 yards and two touchdowns across those two games. He also scored two additional rushing touchdowns in another game that he played in less than half of the snaps. Richardson missed most of his rookie season with injuries, but if he can stay healthy this year, the odds of him being this season's best QB will improve more than most.

#3 - Jalen Hurts

No quarterback has been closer to finishing as fantasy football's best signal caller than Jalen Hurts. In his past three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, he finished as the 9th, 3rd, and 2nd highest-rated QB. If that trend continues, the top spot is the only place left to go.

Hurts' high rankings can be attributed to him rushing for a massive 2,149 yards and 38 touchdowns across the past three seasons. If this stays consistent, and his passing numbers improve a little, the top-rated fantasy QB is surely within reach.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी