3 players who can finish as the overall RB1 for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Breece Hall

Being the overall RB1 in fantasy football is a prestigious accomplishment and one that has been rare to repeat for any player. Christian McCaffrey became just the second running back in the past 15 years, joining Todd Gurley, to record multiple RB1 finishes in their career. While this obviously makes McCaffrey attractive in 2024 fantasy football, history suggests that a new RB1 will emerge this season.

If the trend continues, then a newcomer is most likely to finish as the highest-scoring player this year. Here are the three most likely candidates to do so, based on their recent history and projected team roles, among many other factors.

3 RBs who could be first-time RB1 in 2024 fantasy football

#1: Bijan Robinson

#1: Bijan Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons featured one of the most highly- anticipated rookie running backs, Bijan Robinson last season. He responded by turning in a solid first year, including 1,463 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns. He did so by sharing his workload with Tyler Allgeier, much to the frustration of many of his fantasy managers.

With a new head coach and offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Robinson may take on a much larger role in his second season with the Falcons. The arrival of Kirk Cousins should also improve their offense as a whole, making the star running back an extremely attractive target at the top of fantasy football drafts this year.

#2: Breece Hall

Despite playing in one of the worst overall offenses in the entire NFL last season, Breece Hall still found a way to churn out 1,585 scrimmage yards for the New York Jets. Making his accomplishment even more impressive is that he did so in his first year back from a season-ending injury.

Hall may be even more explosive this season, as well as potentially playing in a much better offense as a whole. The additions of Aaron Rodgers and Mike Williams could lead to improved offensive production and, in turn, more scoring opportunities for Hall.

#3: Kyren Williams

While he only appeared in 12 games last season, Kyren Williams still turned in massive production last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He totaled 1,350 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Williams also ranked as the RB2 in fantasy points per game last season, trailing only Christian McCaffrey. He has all of the signs of a player who could potentially emerge as the overall RB1 for the first time during the 2024 fantasy football season.