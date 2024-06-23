3 players who can finish as the overall RB1 for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Breece Hall

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 players who can finish as the overall RB1 for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Breece Hall

3 players who can finish as the overall RB1 for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Breece Hall

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 23, 2024 15:38 GMT
New York Jets Mandatory Minicamp
New RB1 candidates in 2024 fantasy football

Being the overall RB1 in fantasy football is a prestigious accomplishment and one that has been rare to repeat for any player. Christian McCaffrey became just the second running back in the past 15 years, joining Todd Gurley, to record multiple RB1 finishes in their career. While this obviously makes McCaffrey attractive in 2024 fantasy football, history suggests that a new RB1 will emerge this season.

If the trend continues, then a newcomer is most likely to finish as the highest-scoring player this year. Here are the three most likely candidates to do so, based on their recent history and projected team roles, among many other factors.

3 RBs who could be first-time RB1 in 2024 fantasy football

Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson

With the 2024 fantasy football season on the horizon, be sure to check out our free Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer & lock down your squad.

#1: Bijan Robinson

also-read-trending Trending

The Atlanta Falcons featured one of the most highly- anticipated rookie running backs, Bijan Robinson last season. He responded by turning in a solid first year, including 1,463 scrimmage yards and eight touchdowns. He did so by sharing his workload with Tyler Allgeier, much to the frustration of many of his fantasy managers.

With a new head coach and offensive coordinator in Atlanta, Robinson may take on a much larger role in his second season with the Falcons. The arrival of Kirk Cousins should also improve their offense as a whole, making the star running back an extremely attractive target at the top of fantasy football drafts this year.

#2: Breece Hall

Despite playing in one of the worst overall offenses in the entire NFL last season, Breece Hall still found a way to churn out 1,585 scrimmage yards for the New York Jets. Making his accomplishment even more impressive is that he did so in his first year back from a season-ending injury.

Hall may be even more explosive this season, as well as potentially playing in a much better offense as a whole. The additions of Aaron Rodgers and Mike Williams could lead to improved offensive production and, in turn, more scoring opportunities for Hall.

#3: Kyren Williams

While he only appeared in 12 games last season, Kyren Williams still turned in massive production last season with the Los Angeles Rams. He totaled 1,350 scrimmage yards and 15 total touchdowns.

Williams also ranked as the RB2 in fantasy points per game last season, trailing only Christian McCaffrey. He has all of the signs of a player who could potentially emerge as the overall RB1 for the first time during the 2024 fantasy football season.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी