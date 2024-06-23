3 players who can finish as the overall TE1 for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Dalton Kincaid

The TE1 (tight end) spot in fantasy football has been dominated by Travis Kelce in recent years. He has finished as the highest-scoring player in his position four times across the past six seasons, with Mark Andrews and Sam LaPorta taking it the two times that Kelce hasn't. LaPorta impressively did so during his rookie season with the Detroit Lions last year.

Their success justifies why the three former TE1 finishers are at the top of most fantasy football rankings for the 2024 NFL season. This doesn't necessarily mean that one of them will finish the year as the top-scoring tight end. If there is a newcomer for the TE1 this season, here are the three most likely candidates.

New TE1 candidates for 2024 fantasy football

#1: Evan Engram

#1: Evan Engram

Moving from the New York Giants to the Jacksonville Jaguars has seemingly revived Evan Engram from being a fantasy football bust. He finished as the overall TE5 in his rookie season but then failed to carve the top 12 in any of his next four years. In just two seasons with the Jaguars, he has finished as the TE6 twice.

When looking at Engram's output, he has improved in just about every receiving category in his two years with the team, setting career highs with 114 receptions on 143 targets for 963 yards.

After another year of developing chemistry with Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley departing during the offseason, Engram could take another step forward this season.

#2: Dalton Kincaid

The Buffalo Bills made major changes to their offensive roster during the offseason, parting ways with Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis. This means that their top two receivers from last year will no longer be with the team, making a ton of targets available on their current roster.

Dalton Kincaid may be the most likely candidate to see his role significantly upgraded with the Bills this season. Josh Allen remains one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and with a new cast of receivers, Kincaid could end up being his most trusted target.

He already ranked among the top 10 tight ends in five weeks last season, so Kincaid has an extremely high ceiling this year.

#3: Trey McBride

Across his final 10 games of last season, Trey McBride impressively ranked among the top three weekly tight ends four times. His elite volume was one of the biggest reasons why he exceeded five receptions eight times during that same stretch.

With Zach Ertz and Marquise Brown both departing during the offseason, McBride's production may go up even more during the 2024 fantasy football season. He ranked as the TE10 last year, but his increasing role and strong finish to the season suggest that he could take a leap forward.