  3 players who can finish as the overall WR1 for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Garrett Wilson

3 players who can finish as the overall WR1 for the first time in 2024 fantasy football feat. Garrett Wilson

By Adam Hulse
Modified Jun 22, 2024 15:41 GMT
New York Jets v Seattle Seahawks
First-time WR1 candidates in 2024 fantasy football (image credit: Getty)

Finishing as the top-scoring fantasy football player in any position understandably makes them one of the top targets in the following season. While their value is surely justified, repeating as the highest scorer in any position is a rare accomplishment. When it comes to wide receivers, each of the past six seasons has featured a new player to finish as the overall WR1.

If this trend continues, then the 2024 fantasy football season will once again see a newcomer to the spot at the end of the year. Here are three potential options that have a solid chance of earning the WR1 title for the first time this year.

Potential overall WR1 newcomers in 2024 fantasy football

Ja&#039;Marr Chase (image credit: Getty)
Ja'Marr Chase (image credit: Getty)

#1 - Ja'Marr Chase

also-read-trending Trending

In his three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals so far, Ja'Marr Chase has finished as the WR13 or better in all of them. This includes a career-best WR3 finish in his rookie year. Even without Joe Burrow for most of last season, Chase still set a career-high with 100 receptions.

With a healthy Burrow for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, Chase has as high a ceiling in fantasy football as any other wide receiver. The Bengals are also rumored to be considering trading Tee Higgins, and if they do, even more targets could potentially open up for Chase, further improving his already elite outlook.

#2 - Garrett Wilson

Despite suffering through some of the worst quarterback play in the entire NFL, Garrett Wilson has still exceeded 80 receptions and 1,000 yards in each of his two seasons with the New York Jets. With Aaron Rodgers expected to provide him with a significant upgrade at quarterback, Wilson is a clear candidate to take a massive step forward during the 2024 season.

Rodgers has already produced a WR1 in Davante Adams during his time with the Green Bay Packers, giving Wilson even more upside. He should see more scoring opportunities in an improved offense as a whole. He has scored just 7 TDs across his first two years in one of the weakest overall NFL offenses. All of this contributes to Wilson having one of the highest ceilings of any WR this season.

#3 - Amon-Ra St. Brown

Volume is one of the most important factors to consider when breaking down wide receivers in fantasy football. This is what makes Amon-Ra St. Brown so valuable, as his 225 receptions on 310 targets across the past two years are both the third-most by any player during that time, trailing only CeeDee Lamb and Tyreek Hill.

His workload with the Detroit Lions has also resulted in two consecutive top-10 finishes among wide receivers in season-long scoring. He has one of the safest floors of any wide receiver this year and wouldn't be at all surprising to see him join the overall WR1 club for the first time when the 2024 fantasy football season concludes.

