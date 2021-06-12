3 players that should impress at the Atlanta Falcons OTAs

Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons entered unfamiliar territory this off-season when the team trading Julio Jones to the Tennessee Titans. The quarterback and the team will now have to lean on the young, talented wide receivers on the roster. The Falcons' offense will need Calvin Ridley to have another great season.

Atlanta selected former Florida Gators tight end Kyle Pitts with their fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Pitts has the skill set to play anywhere, whether it be a tight end or in the slot as a wide receiver.

The Atlanta Falcons are also expecting running back Mike Davis to produce a lot in the ground game.

Who are the three players that will stand out during the Atlanta Falcons OTAs?

Calvin Ridley and Matt Ryan celebrate after a touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons may have lost their most productive wide receiver, but they have a good young group of receivers that will need to prove themselves this season. Let's look at the three players that will stand out the most at the Atlanta Falcons OTAs.

#1 - Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons rookie TE Kyle Pitts

Kyle Pitts is the most talented tight end that Matt Ryan has had since Tony Gonzalez. Pitts will draw a lot of attention during his rookie season from opposing defenses. The former Florida Gators tight end has a rare set of skills for tight ends. He possesses excellent size, speed, athleticism, and has elite ball skills.

𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗗: Kyle Pitts 2021 projections



🔥 75 Catches

🔥 843 Yards

🔥 7 TDs

🔥 4th-ranked fantasy TE pic.twitter.com/LrDYloN60g — PFF College (@PFF_College) June 6, 2021

The Atlanta Falcons will be immediately impressed with Kyle Pitts' ability to catch the football. Pitts will also impress the Falcons with his quick burst of speed that will keep NFL defensive backs and linebackers on the back foot during coverage. The Falcons will quickly realize that they made the right decision to draft Kyle Pitts with their fourth overall pick.

#2 - Richie Grant

Atlanta Falcons rookie safety Richie Grant

Atlanta lost both Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee in free agency this off-season. The two safeties were reunited with former head coach Dan Quinn at the Dallas Cowboys. Richie Grant is a young athletic safety who will fit into the Falcons defense and help negate the loss of the duo.

Richie Grant will impress the Atlanta Falcons with his ability to make an impact on the football field. Grant's demeanor when he steps on the field is unmatched among safeties. He has intercepted ten passes over his last 34 games. The Atlanta Falcons will realize that they can utilize Richie Grant in multiple ways on their defense.

#3 - Jalen Mayfield

Atlanta Falcons rookie OL Jalen Mayfield

Jalen Mayfield will show off his agile feet and athletic ability during the Atlanta Falcons OTAs. One thing the Falcons cannot afford this season is an injury to their veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. The Falcons will be impressed by Jalen Mayfield's exceptional blocking ability.

The Atlanta Falcons could turn into a run-first offense without Julio Jones. By doing this, they will bring out the best in Jalen Mayfield and play to his strengths. Mayfield played against some of the top defensive linemen during his time at the University of Michigan.

