3 Players who could impress at the Miami Dolphins OTA

The Miami Dolphins came within one game of making it to the playoffs last season. Now, Tua Tangovailoa will enter his first season as the full-time starting quarterback for the Dolphins. Entering OTAs, the Dolphins have many questions that Tua must answer before Miami can fully commit to him this season.

Three players outside of Tua Tagovailoa will stand out for the Miami Dolphins during OTAs.

Who are the three players that will stand out during the Miami Dolphins OTAs?

Houston Texans v Detroit Lions

The Miami Dolphins made significant upgrades to their group of wide receivers during free agency and the NFL draft. They also have young players from last year's team who will take the next step in their careers. Here are the three players that will stand out during the Miami Dolphins OTAs.

#1 Jaylen Waddle

2021 NFL Draft

The Miami Dolphins selected Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jaylen Waddle played three years at Alabama, and before suffering an ankle injury, he was one of the top wide receivers and Heisman hopefuls.

Since joining the Dolphins at OTAs, Jaylen Waddle has impressed current Dolphins wideout, Devante Parker. After one of the OTA workouts, Parker had this to say about Waddle and what he brings to the Dolphins roster:

"Brings another weapon to the team, another guy who can help us. He's a quick learner. He listens to what we have to say. You coach him up, and he listens to you."

Jaylen Waddle has breakaway speed and will give Tua another downfield threat for NFL defenses to think about this year.

#2 Will Fuller

Los Angeles Rams v Houston Texans

Will Fuller was one of the top wide receivers in the 2021 free-agent market. NFL analysts labeled Will Fuller the most overrated free-agent wide receiver. The Dolphins didn't listen to the outside noise and signed Fuller this off-season.

Miami wanted to add as many weapons as possible for Tua Tagovailoa. Will Fuller was able to step out of DeAndre Hopkins' shadow in Houston and Brian Flores has high hopes for him in the Miami Dolphins offense for the upcoming season.

#3 Jaelan Phillips

Miami Dolphins Edge rusher Jaelen Phillips

The Miami Dolphins selected Miami Hurricanes edge rusher Jaelan Phillips with their 18th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The junior edge rusher registered 45 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, one interception and eight sacks. Miami took a gamble on Phillips, but his athletic ability will help him stand out during the OTAs.

Think he’s going to be a problem @JJPhillips15 pic.twitter.com/5CYqksE2Zj — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) May 15, 2021

The Miami Dolphins moved Phillips off the line and had placed him at linebacker during their OTAs. He has impressed at the Dolphins rookie minicamps. The Dolphins feel they could potentially have the offensive and defensive rookie of the year's on their roster in 2021.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee