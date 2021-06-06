3 players that should impress at the New England Patriots OTA

The New England Patriots missed the NFL playoffs for the first time in 11 seasons in 2020. New England also registered their first losing record to end an NFL season in roughly 20 years. Bill Belichick is not accustomed to losing and will certainly not adopt a losing mentality.

New England went out this off-season and signed a lot of talent for both the offense and defense. They drafted their future at the quarterback position and found a great defensive lineman. Three players will impress Belichick and the Patriots during OTAs.

Which three New England Patriots players will impress the most at OTAs?

Jacksonville Jaguars v Los Angeles Chargers

Let's take a look at the three players that will stand out for the New England Patriots.

#1 Jonnu Smith

Tennessee Titans v Green Bay Packers

Jonnu Smith will enter the New England Patriots OTAs as the second option at tight end. Hunter Henry is joining the Patriots' OTAs as the top tight end, but Smith isn't just going to lay down and hand it to him. Jonnu Smith has put together four successful seasons as the Titans tight end.

With Patriots OTAs in full swing, we're taking a position-by-position look at New England's new-look roster.



First up: the tight ends. How will Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith fit in? And is there hope for last year's third-round draft picks? https://t.co/01WrAy49N4 pic.twitter.com/cVSR2UfFji — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) June 1, 2021

Jonnu Smith's NFL Career Stats

Receptions: 114

114 Receiving yards: 1,302 yards

1,302 yards Touchdowns: 16

Jonnu Smith's stats may look a little disappointing, but they're good considering the Titans are a run-heavy team. Smith had his best season in 2020 when he caught eight touchdowns. The Patriots will have the best tight end group in the 2021-2022 NFL season behind Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry.

#2 Ronnie Perkins

Oklahoma v Texas

Ronnie Perkins has a great opportunity with the New England Patriots during OTAs. With the Patriots signing a ton of defensive talent and drafting Christian Barmore, many are overlooking Ronnie Perkins. The former Oklahoma Sooner had an excellent career for the Sooners in the three years he played.

Ronnie Perkins registered 98 total tackles at Oklahoma and posted 32 tackles for loss. The most impressive stat for Perkins was his ability to reach the quarterback and record 16.5 sacks. Ronnie Perkins will stand out during OTAs by showing his quickness and his strong football IQ.

#3 Mac Jones

2021 NFL Draft

Mac Jones has received a lot of criticism early on during the voluntary workouts. One thing that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels are impressed by with Mac Jones is his IQ. Jones is picking things up quickly and competing at OTAs, and as the workouts continue, he will only get better.

One observation from watching Mac Jones at practice is that he is a stickler on the finer points of accuracy.



He was behind Kendrick Bourne on this throw ... and if only the camera kept rolling, it would have shown him going out of his way to let Bourne know that was on the QB. pic.twitter.com/71xyO88KmR — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 5, 2021

The New England Patriots did the right thing by waiting to select Mac Jones and not trading up to pick him. Bill Belichick wanted someone with the same work ethic and football smarts as Tom Brady. All New England Patriots veterans have raved about Mac Jones' work ethic and the swagger that he carries himself with on the field.

