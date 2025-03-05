The Indianapolis Colts are looking to improve this offseason after another year of missing the playoffs, as they finished 8-9 in the 2024 season. Jobs may be on the line, so owner Jim Irsay needs to see improvement throughout the roster.

Let's take a deeper dive into a few free agents the team can target to improve the team for the 2025 season.

3 players Indianapolis Colts should target in 2025 NFL free agency

#3, Sam Darnold

It's clear that the Indianapolis Colts are not thrilled with quarterback Anthony Richardson as he is completing just 47.7% of his passes and has only played in 15 games in his first two seasons in the league. They can make a splash and take advantage of Richardson being on his rookie contract and sign Sam Darnold to a contract.

Darnold has shown the ability to play well and can be the stability the Colts need at the quarterback position. He would be able to take advantage of having wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as well as one of the top running backs in Jonathan Taylor in the backfield. It would significantly improve the offensive side of the football if the Colts are able to get one of the top free-agent quarterbacks.

#2, Patrick Mekari

The Colts have to improve on the offensive line as both center Ryan Kelly and right guard Will Fries are unrestricted free agents. If they can re-sign Kelly, inking Patrick Mekari to a contract should be paramount for the organization.

According to Pro Football Focus, Mekari allowed just one sack and 31 quarterback hurries last season at left guard. However, he has shown the ability to move around the offensive line so moving him to right guard should not be an issue.

#1, Justin Simmons

The secondary of the Indianapolis Colts needs to be addressed, but nine of the 11 starters from last season remain under contract. One position they can improve on is the free safety as Julian Blackmon is a free agent, and getting a former Pro Bowler at the position like Justin Simmons would be massive.

Simmons played last season with the Atlanta Falcons and had seven pass deflections and two interceptions in 16 games. However, he has shown the ability to be a dominant force in the secondary and this can be a chance to stick with a younger team.

