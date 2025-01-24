3 players Jaguars should immediately sign after hiring Liam Coen as HC feat. Chris Godwin

Liam Coen appears to have changed his mind about his plans for the 2025 NFL season. It was initially reported that he would return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another year as one of the highest-paid offensive coordinators in the NFL. He pivoted to reportedly accept the job of becoming the next head coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars after they fired Doug Pederson.

Now that they have landed their new head coach, the Jaguars should focus on improving their roster for the upcoming season. One of the ways to do so is by exploring the free agency pool for potential upgrades. Here are three targets they should consider signing immediately.

Liam Coen trade targets for Jaguars

#1 - Carlton Davis III

The Jacksonville Jaguars' passing defense was one of their biggest weaknesses last year. They allowed the most passing yards per game in the NFL, contributing to them allowing the fifth-most points. Improving this area would boost the whole team entering next season.

Carlton Davis III is on an expiring contract with the Detroit Lions, so he is scheduled to become a free agent this year. Davis previously played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so there is already a connection to Liam Coen, so this pairing seems to make a ton of sense.

#2 - Chris Godwin

The Jaguars have relatively solid wide receivers, but adding another star could help quarterback Trevor Lawrence unlock his elite potential. One of the most obvious targets for them to do so in NFL free agency this year is Chris Godwin, who worked in Liam Coen's offense for the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay already has a ton of money committed to Mike Evans and a promising prospect in Jalen McMillan, so they may not be eager to offer Godwin a new contract. Joining his previous offensive coordinator in Jacksonville seems to be a potential win for all sides.

#3 - Haason Reddick

Haason Reddick is coming off of a controversial season with the New York Jets, including a public dispute over his contract situation. This resulted in him playing in just ten games and recording only one sack, but he had posted at least 11 sacks in each of his four seasons prior to that.

It seems highly unlikely that the Jets will offer Reddick a new contract or that he would want to return there anyway, so he should be available as a free agent with a relatively discounted price coming off of a down year. The Jaguars recorded the fifth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season, so bringing him in would be an upgrade for their defense.

