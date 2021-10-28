3 players the Lions must trade for to turn their season around

The Detroit Lions are 0-7 to start the 2021 NFL season and that has sparked discussions about the team having the first 0-17 season in league history. Is it too early for that?

Well, the Lions just don't seem to have enough talent to compete this year. Dan Campbell can say all the silly things he wants, but it doesn't change the talent in the locker room.

The Lions are not exactly huge buyers at the trade deadline given their 0-7 mark. However, they may want to make a few acquisitions to inject some life into the team and avoid a total collapse that could have long-term negative effects for the franchise. The Lions should target these three players in trades to help the team get that first victory in 2021.

3 players Lions must trade for to turn their season around

#3 - Brandin Cooks, Wide Receiver, Houston Texans

Brandin Cooks is seeing his talent wasted with the Houston Texans this season. Davis Mills is having a hard time getting him the ball, and the franchise can cut some salary by shipping Cooks to Detroit.

It should be noted that Cooks would be going from a 1-6 team to a 0-7 team. However, he has teamed up with Jared Goff in the past when both were with the Los Angeles Rams. They can rekindle their connection and build some chemistry to take into 2022 as well.

#2 - N'Keal Harry, Wide Receiver, New England Patriots

The idea here is for the Lions to take on former first-round pick N'Keal Harry with the hope he can live up to his potential in Detroit. He has appeared in limited action this season and given his desire to be traded earlier this year, it is likely he will remain on the trade block.

This trade should not cost much and could put the Lions into a true rebuilding approach where top talent that fails elsewhere can see if a change of scenery does the trick.

#1 Tua Tagovailoa, Quarterback, Miami Dolphins

This suggestion may come as a surprise to some fans. But it is clear the Miami Dolphins are looking to move on from Tua Tagovailoa. It is also clear the Lions are not exactly thrilled with the play of Jared Goff.

Dolphin Nation @Dolphin_Nation "I hear it. I hear it. I just don't listen to it."- Tua on trade rumors 😕 "I hear it. I hear it. I just don't listen to it."- Tua on trade rumors 😕 https://t.co/Efc9fCNIqS

The Lions are stuck with Goff through at least next season. Adding Tagovailoa would at least add a fresh young face to the offense and the two could spend the remainder of the season seeing if either is the future of the franchise.

If both fail, the Lions can target a top quarterback in 2022 and make him the proposed future savior in Detroit.

