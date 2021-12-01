3 Players who are Mac Jones' challengers for Rookie of the Year award 

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots made light work of the Tennessee Titans in Week 12, beating them 36-13 and climbing to second in the AFC rankings. Jones recorded a new career-high in passing yards, throwing for 312 yards and helping the Patriots claim the top spot in the AFC East standings.

The former Alabama star has exceeded expectations in his rookie season. Many expected him to sit behind veteran quarterback Cam Newton for a few games before taking over the starting job in New England. But he ousted the former league MVP, won the job in the preseason, and is now leading the Patriots to another division title.

NFL analysts and fans are in unison over the opinion that Mac Jones is the clear favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award. But three other first-year stars have an outside chance of piping the Patriots quarterback to the award.

Players who can pip Mac Jones for the Rookie of the Year award

#1 - Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

Joining Mac Jones on the 'rookies who play like veterans' list is Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The Bengals were criticized for passing on Penei Sewell and picking a wide receiver with a high draft pick. But their decision has paid dividends as quarterback Joe Burrow and Chase have torched defenses themselves this season.

Chase has hauled in 50 receptions for 906 yards and eight touchdowns. He leads the league in average yards per reception (18.1) among receivers with over 500 yards. The Rookie is already a superstar wide receiver and could be the one to beat Jones to the Rookie of the Year award.

#2 - Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

It took a while, but Najee Harris is finally playing up to his potential and is quickly rising in the Rookie of the Year sweepstakes.

The Rookie running back has already managed over 1000 yards from scrimmage this season and averages close to 100 yards per game. He also has five rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns. Harris has 708 rushing yards, which is the eighth-highest mark in the NFL. He's projected to have over 1,000 rushing yards and more than 500 receiving yards.

If anyone is challenging Jones and Chase for the NFL rookie of the year award, it's Harris.

#3 - Elijah Mitchell, RB, San Francisco 49ers

It's going to take a miracle, but it's been a year of upsets in the NFL, so it would only be fitting if the San Francisco 49ers' Elijah Mitchell takes home the award at the end of the season.

Field Yates @FieldYates Elijah Mitchell is averaging 86.6 rushing yards per game, fourth best in the NFL. He has at least 91 yards in 4 of his last 5 outings.



He's been the best wavier add in fantasy this season. Elijah Mitchell is averaging 86.6 rushing yards per game, fourth best in the NFL. He has at least 91 yards in 4 of his last 5 outings. He's been the best wavier add in fantasy this season. https://t.co/RmTBWySafS

Despite missing three games, the Rookie has 693 rushing yards, just two yards shy of Jalen Hurts' mark, who is 10th in the league in that category. He also has four rushing touchdowns. Despite sharing the workload with Deebo Samuel, Mitchell has made full use of opportunities, showcasing why he should be starting every week.

Mitchell likely won't win the NFL Rookie of the Year award over Jones and Harris. But if he does, it won't come as much of a surprise given the state of affairs around the office.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar