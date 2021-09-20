NFL Fee Agency: 3 players to replace Brandon Graham

Brandon Graham's season is over. The 10-year NFL veteran exited the game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The initial suspicion was a torn Achilles.

Josh Tolentino @JCTSports #Eagles Fletcher Cox gets pretty emotional as he discusses Brandon Graham’s injury. Takes a second to think then Cox says it was really tough watching Graham go down. #Eagles Fletcher Cox gets pretty emotional as he discusses Brandon Graham’s injury. Takes a second to think then Cox says it was really tough watching Graham go down. https://t.co/eFBoTS2fQ0

In Graham's place, the Philadelphia Eagles have Ryan Kerrigan. Kerrigan is also a 10-year veteran, but unlike Graham, his production has declined over the past couple of years.

Because Kerrigan is no longer the reliable player he once was with the Washington Football Team, the Eagles should look at free agents. There are a few good names currently without a team.

Brandon Graham @brandongraham55 We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022. Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in every situation! #eagles We still about to shock the world! I will just be leading from the sidelines this year working to be great for 2022. Appreciate all the love and now it is time for guys to step it up. U have to find the treasure in every situation! #eagles

Brandon Graham possible replacements

#1 Olivier Vernon

Like Graham and Kerrigan, Vernon also has ten years of experience in the NFL. At 30 years of age, he is three years younger than Kerrigan and Graham. By being younger, Vernon has yet to start his physical and technical decline.

Age is also crucial for the future. If something happens with Graham's recovery—it takes longer than anticipated, for example—Vernon could keep playing for a little longer, unlike Kerrigan. Three years can make a significant difference in the football you have left, especially when talking about players who are 30-plus-year-old and closer to retirement.

Olivier Vernon numbers:

Games: 127

Tackles total: 349

Tackles solo: 237

Tackles assisted: 112

Sacks: 63.5

Safety: 1

Pass deflected: 5

Interception: 1

Forced fumbles: 9

#2 Trent Murphy

Like Olivier Vernon, Trent Murphy is also 30 years old, but unlike Vernon, Graham, and Kerrigan, he has only eight years of experience in the NFL.

Murphy is a little more complete than Vernon, he is not only good in the pass rush, but he is also competent covering the pass.

Murphy is not number one on this list because even though he is less experienced, he is already declining. That would make him a more temporary solution, possibly longer depending on how well Kerrigan will play and how healthy Graham will be after his recovery. Murphy could help this season. Perhaps the next one, depending on the rotation.

Trent Murphy numbers:

Games: 86

Tackles total: 174

Tackles solo: 100

Tackles assisted: 74

Sacks: 26

Safety: 0

Pass deflected: 6

Interception: 1

Forced fumbles: 10

#3 John Simon

Simon is a 9-year veteran and Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots. Like Vernon and Murphy, Simon is also 30 years old.

Simon does not have a solid NFL career. During his nine years in the league, he played for the Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans, the Indianapolis Colts, the Patriots, and spent this offseason with the Tennessee Titans.

Simon may not be a star, but he helped all his former teams. He is also the most complete player on the list and is the only one who won a Super Bowl.

John Simon numbers:

Games: 97

Tackles total: 254

Tackles solo: 157

Tackles assisted: 97

Sacks: 21

Safety: 0

Pass deflected: 11

Interception: 2

Forced fumbles: 2

Touchdowns: 1.

