  • home icon
  • NFL
  • 3 players Seattle Seahawks should target in 2025 NFL free agency

3 players Seattle Seahawks should target in 2025 NFL free agency

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Mar 05, 2025 17:42 GMT
2025 NFL Scouting Combine - Source: Getty
3 players Seattle Seahawks should target in 2025 NFL Free Agency - Getty

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a stealth rebuild. They parted ways with Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll over the past few years. Their winning formula appears to be similar, with defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald, a solid rushing game, and Geno Smith, a veteran who isn't expected to do everything by himself.

Ad

To keep it humming after missing the playoffs last season, it's going to take some potentially franchise-changing moves. Here's a look at three players the Seattle Seahawks should target in the free agency window.

Players Seattle Seahawks should target in 2025 NFL free agency

#1 - Zack Baun, LB

Zack Baun at Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Zack Baun at Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Zack Baun just helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. With the Seahawks clearly hoping to revitalize a new era of defense-first team building, adding him would be a big first step.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Baun didn't get on the board much in terms of sacks (3.5 in 2024), but he put people on the ground. Baun logged 151 combined tackles and earned a 90.1 PFF grade, which ranked second overall in the league.

#2 - Justin Fields, QB

Justin Fields at Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
Justin Fields at Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Geno Smith was a huge name for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 but has slowed down every season since. In 2022, he threw for 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2024, he threw for 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Ad

Adding a rookie quarterback might be the ultimate step, but adding Justin Fields to push Smith might help the team overall. If the team drafts a rookie as well, then the franchise will have taken every chance to turn that 2024 ratio into something else soon.

Fields threw for five touchdowns and one interception in the early part of the Pittsburgh Steelers season before Russell Wilson arrived.

#3 - Marquise Brown, WR

Marquise Brown at AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn
Marquise Brown at AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Marquise Brown is still in his 20s, younger than Tyler Lockett, who is 32.

Adding Brown solidifies the bottom of the starting wide receiver depth chart. If nothing else, it will push Lockett to reverse his declining production. Brown now has experience playing in a Super Bowl, which can only help prepare the team to make a run if they end up doing so.

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी