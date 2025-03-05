3 players Seattle Seahawks should target in 2025 NFL free agency

The Seattle Seahawks are in the midst of a stealth rebuild. They parted ways with Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll over the past few years. Their winning formula appears to be similar, with defensive-minded head coach Mike Macdonald, a solid rushing game, and Geno Smith, a veteran who isn't expected to do everything by himself.

To keep it humming after missing the playoffs last season, it's going to take some potentially franchise-changing moves. Here's a look at three players the Seattle Seahawks should target in the free agency window.

Players Seattle Seahawks should target in 2025 NFL free agency

#1 - Zack Baun, LB

Zack Baun at Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

Zack Baun just helped the Eagles win a Super Bowl. With the Seahawks clearly hoping to revitalize a new era of defense-first team building, adding him would be a big first step.

Baun didn't get on the board much in terms of sacks (3.5 in 2024), but he put people on the ground. Baun logged 151 combined tackles and earned a 90.1 PFF grade, which ranked second overall in the league.

#2 - Justin Fields, QB

Justin Fields at Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Geno Smith was a huge name for the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 but has slowed down every season since. In 2022, he threw for 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In 2024, he threw for 21 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Adding a rookie quarterback might be the ultimate step, but adding Justin Fields to push Smith might help the team overall. If the team drafts a rookie as well, then the franchise will have taken every chance to turn that 2024 ratio into something else soon.

Fields threw for five touchdowns and one interception in the early part of the Pittsburgh Steelers season before Russell Wilson arrived.

#3 - Marquise Brown, WR

Marquise Brown at AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs - Source: Imagn

Marquise Brown is still in his 20s, younger than Tyler Lockett, who is 32.

Adding Brown solidifies the bottom of the starting wide receiver depth chart. If nothing else, it will push Lockett to reverse his declining production. Brown now has experience playing in a Super Bowl, which can only help prepare the team to make a run if they end up doing so.

