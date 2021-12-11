3 possible landing spots for Ben Roethlisberger if he decides to move on from Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger appears to be in his final season with the team. Reports coupled with his contract situation make that rather clear.

Yet while Roethlisberger and the Steelers will likely part ways, that does not mean his NFL career is over in general. He could take the Philip Rivers route and sign a lucrative one-year deal with a team desperate to make a postseason run with a talented veteran.

PFF @PFF Ben Roethlisberger in the 4th quarter:



🎯 1,216 passing yards (1st)

🎯 10 TDs (1st)

🎯 111.7 passer rating (4th) Ben Roethlisberger in the 4th quarter:🎯 1,216 passing yards (1st)🎯 10 TDs (1st)🎯 111.7 passer rating (4th) https://t.co/vE9zxS5OMr

Only teams in specific situations could take on Roethlisberger for one season. Here are three NFL teams that fit the bill.

3 NFL teams that could sign Ben Roethlisberger in 2022

#3 - Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are going to show up on just about every list of NFL teams potentially acquiring a veteran quarterback. This is because that is the strategy employed by John Elway and the Broncos front office.

Roethlisberger fits into the plan of landing a veteran for a year or two on a team desperate to make a Super Bowl run again. They did it with Peyton Manning and tried it with Case Keenum and Joe Flacco. Although things haven't quite worked out since Manning retired.

Signing Roethlisberger gives the Broncos another year to search for and develop the next potential franchise quarterback. The last candidate was Drew Lock, but it appears he has lost favor within the organization.

#2 - New Orleans Saints

The New Orleans Saints seemingly had their quarterback of the future in Jameis Winston. But he suffered a season-ending injury and the team has gone with Trevor Siemian and Taysom Hill since then.

This signing would be a cruel twist as Winston was bumped from his first team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, specifically to make room for Tom Brady. But if Sean Payton finds himself in the hot seat, the organization may take a chance on Roethlisberger for one season as they begin the search for a younger signal-caller to lead the franchise forward.

Winston could even return in this scenario and be a backup once again as he continues to recover from what proved to be catastrophic knee injury.

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

Roethlisberger stays in Pennsylvania in this scenario with the Philadelphia Eagles. This possibility depends on how the franchise truly views Jalen Hurts. If they are not convinced he is the future of the franchise, they might as well move on this offseason to avoid a similar situation to what transpired with Carson Wentz. They could opt to avoid handing out a second contract to Hurts, as they mistakenly did with Wentz.

Roethlisberger will want to go to a team where he can win and the Eagles do have some nice pieces in place. He also doesn't have to move too far and is in a division that should be up for grabs, no matter how great the Dallas Cowboys look right now.

The Eagles thought they had a franchise guy in Wentz, only to switch to Hurts. If the front office is ready to pull the plug, Roethlisberger represents the perfect one-year option to avoid an immediate rebuild.

