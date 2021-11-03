3 possible landing spots for Jaylon Smith after being cut by the Packers

The Packers have cut linebacker Jaylon Smith. On trade deadline day, the Packers opted to move on from the former Cowboys linebacker.

Smith is now looking for a third team to join after the Cowboys released him earlier this year. The veteran linebacker has a lot of experience under his belt and may likely be pursued by other teams.

Smith endured a tricky time in Titletown, as he played just 27 snaps in two games for the Packers. Several other defenders are also emerging on the Packers' roster, and it made sense that general manager Brian Gutekunst opted to move on from the former Cowboys player.

It's time to assess where Jaylon Smith can find a new home in the NFL.

Three teams that could sign Jaylon Smith

#1 - New York Jets

New York Jets star linebacker CJ Mosley is injured for the foreseeable future. The Jets and head coach Robert Saleh may likely prefer an experienced player from a winning program.

Jaylon Smith checks those boxes, and his leadership could galvanize his on-field performance. Smith is a versatile linebacker with plenty of physical tools.

A defensive mind like Saleh could unlock his ability while masking his limitations.

Moreover, the Jets need to find potential players for the future. Smith is 26, and he could be a cheap find for the Jets if he plays well.

If he plays poorly, the Jets haven't lost anything significant.

#2 - Detroit Lions

The Lions are in need of help in almost every position, including linebacker. Current Lions linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin is a special-teamer with great potential, while linebacker Derrick Barnes is a rookie learning his trade.

Only Alex Anzalone provides a bit of experience in the linebacker room. Jaylon Smith isn't old, and GM Brad Holmes may decide to sign him in a bid to evaluate him for the future.

The Lions are desperately looking for role players, and Smith can help fill this void.

#3 - Houston Texans

The Texans' incumbent linebacker Zach Cunningham could be on the move by the deadline. Smith's stock has been a bit damaged after two teams released him within a span of weeks.

Although the elite teams in the NFL may avoid trading for him, the Houston Texans could be in play. Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio aims to jumpstart a rebuild by laying experienced building blocks on the roster.

Smith could be the first integral piece of this puzzle.

Edited by LeRon Haire