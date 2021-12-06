3 possible replacements for former Panthers OC Joe Brady

The Carolina Panthers decided to make some headlines during their bye week by firing offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The 32-year-old was in his second year with the team and seems to be the fall guy for a tough recent stretch on offense, with Cam Newton leading the way.

Head coach Matt Rhule is also in the hot seat. But let's say he keeps his job for another year heading into 2022. In the meantime, we'll take a look at who can replace Brady as offensive coordinator.

Panthers on lookout for new OC — who are their best options?

#3 - Jeff Nixon

Jeff Nixon is set to assume Brady's role with the Panthers on Rhule's staff. Nixon worked with Rhule at Baylor and made the jump to the NFL with him, serving as the Panthers' running backs coach.

Nixon served as co-offensive coordinator at Baylor and will now get a chance to run an NFL offense. If he can help lead the Panthers back to success without the help of Christian McCaffrey, there is no reason why Nixon should be demoted in 2022. That should only happen if Rhule is given the boot as well.

Panthers 24/7 @Panthers24_7



So being the one promoted to OC makes much more sense now. Per @josephperson Jeff Nixon called plays for Matt Rhule at Baylor.

How Nixon works with Cam Newton will be telling of his potential future in this role. Panthers fans know Newton still has his talent, but specific play-calling may be needed to maximize his abilities at this age. Getting Newton back on track would be a huge boost to Nixon's resume.

#2 - Mike Kafka

Mike Kafka has been on Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs staff since 2017. The former Northwestern quarterback is currently the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator.

If Eric Bieniemy once again fails to find a head coaching job, that could mean Kafka looks elsewhere to become a true offensive coordinator. Carolina would be the perfect opportunity, and such a hire would be seen as a huge win given his work with Reid.

It would also be nice for Kafka to branch out now and see if he can find success away from Reid. If not, he could always come back considering he is only 34 years old.

#1 - Freddie Kitchens

Freddie Kitchens was a rising name in the coaching ranks before his failed stint as Cleveland Browns head coach in 2019. But he did find success as the team's offensive coordinator before that and is now calling the plays on an interim basis for the New York Giants.

Joe Judge's entire staff could be on the way out, meaning Kitchens would be up for a new job. He showed creativity working with Baker Mayfield and his downfall came in trying to run an entire team on his own.

Giants Videos @SNYGiants Kenny Golladay says there's been a change in communication under Freddie Kitchens:



"I'm not saying there wasn't openness with [Jason] Garrett, but Freddie did want to hear from us a little bit more"

The offensive coordinator role seemed to suit him well, and Rhule could add a likable veteran coach to his staff over someone as young as Brady. The question with Kitchens is whether he will stick with New York, or if ownership will clean the house and give the franchise a reset.

