3 potential cut candidates for Jets before 2025 NFL free agency ft. Davante Adams

Aaron Rodgers will not be the only New York Jet that will be cut or released this offseason. His teammate Davante Adams might be too. The Jets are expected to undergo sweeping changes this offseason under new coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey.

Now that the New York Jets have informed Aaron Rodgers that he will not be part of the team moving forward, we look at other players on the team that could be on the chopping block.

1. Davante Adams

A mid-season trade acquisition by the Jets, Davante Adams seems like a logical candidate to be released.

Adams is synonymous with Aaron Rodgers, dating back to their time together with the Green Bay Packers. The trade for Adams would end up proving costly if they parted with him. They gave up a 2025 third-round pick for 11 games from the veteran wide receiver.

Adams finished with 854 yards for the Jets, with 198 of those coming in one game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. While still a proficient player, he has taken a step back and is not likely to fit in with the team’s plans now that they are moving on from Aaron Rodgers.

Adams has two years and $72.5 million remaining on his contract. If he were to be released, it would likely be designated as a June 1 cut as it would provide the team with $36.1 million in cap savings.

2. Allen Lazard

NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

Allen Lazard is another of Rodgers' former wide receivers from his time with the Green Bay Packers. Lazard was a free agent signing in the same offseason two years ago with Aaron Rodgers’ arrival. He signed for four years and $44million.

However, his time with the Jets will be remembered for injuries and a lack of production. He missed four games this past season after being placed on IR with a shoulder injury. He only had one game where he had more than 100 yards receiving and finished the season with 530 yards. He will leave the Jets with a dead cap hit of $6.6million.

3. CJ Mosley

NFL: New York Jets at Tennessee Titans - Source: Imagn

Veteran inside linebacker CJ Mosley is another potential candidate to be cut by the Jets. Mosley has been with the New York Jets since signing as a free agent in 2019. The 5-time All-Pro is a defensive captain for the team, but he only appeared in four games this past season due to neck and toe injuries.

He had signed a two-year, $17.25 million renewal with the Jets last offseason. He will have a dead cap hit of $8.7 million in 2025 and $7.6 million in 2026 if he is cut, but that is still lower than his $12.7 million cap number if he is on the roster.

Mosley is rumored to be considering retirement as a result of lingering issues with the neck injury, which would help make this decision easier.

