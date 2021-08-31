3 potential landing spots for Benardrick McKinney after Dolphins release 

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have parted ways with Benardrick McKinney and Shaq Lawson respectively. Houston sent Shaq Lawson to the Jets for a sixth-round pick. On Monday, the Miami Dolphins announced that they had released linebacker Benardrick McKinney.

That Benardrick McKinney-Shaq Lawson fresh start trade ended up being a wash for both teams. https://t.co/xOrLQ190Pr — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 30, 2021

The Pro Bowl linebacker isn't going to be a free agent for long. Three teams could use Benardrick McKinney on their roster. With NFL teams narrowing down their roster to the final 53, let's take a look at three teams that could sign McKinney.

Where will former Dolphins LB Benardrick McKinney land?

Former Houston Texans LB Benardrick McKinney is set to hit the free-agent market

#1 New York Jets

With all the focus on the Jets offense, signing Benardrick McKinney will help New York's defense get off the field. The New York Jets have already acquired Shaq Lawson and could be a great landing spot for McKinney. McKinney provides a boost to a Jets defense that needs help.

#Texans LB Benardrick McKinney has to be among the most underrated at the position. Earned his Pro Bowl debut this past year.



A battering ram operating downfield with his speed, body mass and reckless abandon. Elite explosion scores and length highlight an impressive profile. pic.twitter.com/ySOXPU7r31 — Jonathan Valencia (@JonValenciaDTSN) July 28, 2019

The Jets suffered a loss at linebacker when Jarrad Davis went down with an ankle injury. Davis' injury will keep him off the field for two months. Benardrick McKinney would be an excellent replacement for Davis. The Jets are a few pieces away from being a threat in the AFC East.

#2 Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team is already loaded with talent on defense. One area on Washington's defense that could use assistance is their linebacker position. Benardrick McKinney adds valuable depth and could walk into the starting spot with Washington.

McKinney will line up with Jon Bostic, Jamin Davis and Cole Holcomb on the Washington defense should join them. It may sound crazy, but Washington's defense could get better by adding McKinney. With the Dallas Cowboys back to full strength and the New York Giants adding talent, Washington might consider adding McKinney. Adding more talent to their defense could land Washington another NFC East division championship in 2021.

#3 Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have been working out linebackers over the last couple of weeks. Las Vegas recently added Denzel Perryman to their linebacker group. It's no secret that the Raiders need help over their defense, and McKinney can provide that help.

Benardrick McKinney will join Cory Littleton, Nicholas Morrow and Denzel Perryman in the linebacker room. Jon Gruden could turn his offseason struggles around by signing McKinney. Don't look now, but the Raiders defense could become the backbone of their team if McKinney lands in Las Vegas.

Edited by Diptanil Roy