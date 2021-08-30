3 potential landing spots for ex-Detroit Lions WR Breshad Perriman

NFL wide receiver Breshad Perriman is once again on the search for another team, after he was released by the Detroit Lions today.

The 2015 first-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens has played for five NFL teams already.

First of many cuts this week is a notable one: Lions have released WR Breshad Perriman, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2021

Since being released by the Ravens in 2018, Perriman has gone on to play for the Cleveland Browns, Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets.

In 2020 with the Jets, he played in 12 games and had 30 receptions for 505 yards and three touchdowns. Perriman signed a one-year deal with the Lions in March this year but failed to make their final roster.

Breshad Perriman on the lookout for a new NFL team

The NFL nomad will be seeking a new home for the upcoming season. Here's a look at three teams that could swoop for the wideout.

#1 - Indianapolis Colts

News filtered through yesterday that star Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton will miss the start of the NFL season.

Frank Reich on TY Hilton's status: "He's been evaluated for a neck injury. He was experiencing some discomfort on the trip to Detroit, so we had some scans. It's a disc issue."



"He will miss some games — we're optimistic it's not season-ending." — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 29, 2021

Colts head coach Frank Reich told NFL media that Hilton is dealing with a disc issue in his neck and they are uncertain when he will return. He's set to miss multiple games, which could open up an opportunity for Perriman to slot in as an experienced replacement for Indianapolis.

#2 - Buffalo Bills

It seems that the Bills are constantly having issues with their wide receivers. Whether it's Cole Beasley and his anti-vaxx Covid stance or injuries to their other receivers, they just can't seem to have a full-strength lineup at their disposal.

As Week 1 fast approaches, the Bills may look to bring in an experienced WR like Perriman. The ongoing drama with slot receiver Beasley could see the Bills cut him or he may simply retire before the 2021 NFL season kicks off.

#3 - Baltimore Ravens

There’s an outside chance that things could come full circle for the veteran wide receiver.

The Ravens are dealing with injuries to their wide receiving core with rookie Rashod Bateman out with a serious groin injury and Sammy Watkins also dealing with some knocks.

Perriman is familiar with Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and his coaching staff, so they may be prepared to bring the former first-round draft pick back to the franchise.

