3 potential outcomes for Deshaun Watson in his suspension saga

Deshaun Watson should be close to finding out his fate for the 2022 NFL season. His disciplinary hearing has come and gone. Now, the league's independent investigator will propose a decision.

For months, there have been rumors about the type of punishment the new Cleveland Browns quarterback may face. Yet there has been no consensus, leaving three potential outcomes as equally likely scenarios.

1. A full season

This is the most drastic option on the table and could even come in the form of an indefinite suspension. And what does that mean in this context? A suspension of indefinite length means he would be out for 2022 and, potentially, 2023, as well. This gives the NFL time to see how his legal situation unfolds, instead of making a definitive decision.

A full-season ban is serious, even if it's not indefinite. This would keep him out for a second-consecutive year at a time when he is still facing civil lawsuits. The Browns could seek a way out of their deal with him, if he misses too much time.

2. 8-10 games

While not a full season, having the quarterback out for roughly half the year would be brutal for him and the Browns. The roster's current makeup would see Jacoby Brissett slot in for the time Watson is out. However, such a significant ban in a stacked AFC could mean the team pursues someone like Jimmy Garoppolo.

This length of the suspension is tricky to handle because it's possible the quarterback could return with the team way down in the standings. That would make for a lost season right there. And if that is the case, would they ramp him up just to finish out the year after missing so much time?

That idea has the Browns hoping for one final scenario.

3. No suspension at all

This is obviously the best-case scenario for the team and their quarterback. The league could say he, technically, served a full-year suspension in 2021 and could allow him to play from Week 1. They could also say it is too soon to place a suspension on him, given how this situation keeps unfolding.

So how does this come to fruition? This may be the toughest scenario of all to imagine. Fans must remember the precedent in place for other NFL suspensions. So if someone like Calvin Ridley is suspended a full season for placing a legal bet, there may be an outcry if Watson gets no suspension at all.

This is part of the intricacy of this current situation. Too big of a suspension could be bad if new evidence comes out clearing the quarterback. Meanwhile, no suspension at all could ruin the NFL's image, if the quarterback faces even more allegations from this point on.

