3 potential surprise landing spots for Russell Wilson in 2022

Russell Wilson is not happy with his situation with the Seattle Seahawks, and while the team did not agree to trade him, things didn't get much better in 2021. There's no confirmation that he wants to be back next year, and with uncertainty regarding Pete Carroll's status, Wilson might be a surprise mover next year as well.

If he indeed wants to move to another team, check out three possible options for his next home:

3 possible landing spots for Russell Wilson:

#1 - Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles are one of the prime spots for Wilson. Philadelphia have a general manager with one of the biggest aggressive genes in Howie Roseman, and the team is on pace to have three first-round picks.

They have enough resources to try and make a bold move for a new quarterback in case they're not satisfied with Jalen Hurts when the season ends. Wilson is an elite quarterback, and if they are not sure Hurts will reach this level, they will be the favorites to trade for Wilson.

Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL



1) Daniel Jones

2) Jalen Hurts

3) Taylor Heinicke



I think Brian Chapman @heehawphilly977 @MattLombardoNFL Who is more likely to be a starting QB in the NFL in 3 years - Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones or Tyler Heineke? @MattLombardoNFL Who is more likely to be a starting QB in the NFL in 3 years - Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones or Tyler Heineke? Based on what we're seeing this year?1) Daniel Jones2) Jalen Hurts3) Taylor HeinickeI think #Eagles have to do their due diligence, but it seems Hurts has made very real strides the past few weeks. I'd expect them to be in the Russell Wilson mix if Hurts doesn't make a leap twitter.com/heehawphilly97… Based on what we're seeing this year?1) Daniel Jones2) Jalen Hurts3) Taylor HeinickeI think #Eagles have to do their due diligence, but it seems Hurts has made very real strides the past few weeks. I'd expect them to be in the Russell Wilson mix if Hurts doesn't make a leap twitter.com/heehawphilly97…

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

There's a strong probability that the Raiders will move on from Derek Carr next season, and they were one of the teams appointed by Wilson as a possible trade destination when he wanted to leave Seattle last offseason.

The Seahawks would be trading the quarterback to a team away from the NFC, which might be an enticing sign to make a deal if Wilson indeed wants to move on. For the Raiders, there would be an interesting core tied together, and they would have enough draft picks to trade if they do move on from Carr. As for the quarterback, he wouldn't move away from the West Coast.

#3 - Denver Broncos

The same principle applies to the Broncos in regards to moving the quarterback away from the NFC. But Denver are gearing up to make a major move for an elite quarterback, extending the contracts of some of their wide receivers, looking to repeat the same formula used by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to lure Tom Brady.

The Broncos are a good quarterback away from becoming a competitor, and if Wilson becomes available, they'll definitely be in play for him. He'd work with a better offensive line, with a good young group of receivers, and wouldn't be stuck with a coach who always wants to run the ball.

