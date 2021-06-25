3 potential trade candidates for the Arizona Cardinals before the 2021 training camp

It's been six long seasons since the Arizona Cardinals last made the NFL playoffs. The franchise’s front office had a busy offseason, adding talent to the squad ahead of a busy season.

With all the offseason additions, the Cardinals may have some players who are now surplus to requirements for this year’s campaign. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury and the Cardinals front office will be analyzing the roster to see if they can benefit from any trades.

Here's a look at three players who may not be wearing the Cardinals uniform come training camp.

Three players the Cardinals could trade before training camp

#1 - Chandler Jones

There always seems to be talk about the Cardinals moving on from their star defensive disruptor, Chandler Jones. This offseason has been no different with reports linking Jones with a trade to the Miami Dolphins.

A potential deal could see the Dolphins send star cornerback Xavien Howard to the Cardinals, with Jones going the other way to play for former Patriots coach Brian Flores.

Right now, it's all just talk, but it would not be surprising to see Chandler Jones traded this year. The potential tandem of J.J. Watt and Chandler Jones may never play together in Arizona.

#2 - Christian Kirk

The arrival of veteran wide receiver A.J. Green this offseason has put a further squeeze on the Cardinals' wide receiver group. One casualty of this could be slot receiver Christina Kirk.

The 24-year-old wideout may be surplus to requirements after they drafted rookie Rondale Moore in the second round of this year’s NFL draft. Kirk had respectable stats last season. He recorded 48 receptions for 621 yards and six touchdowns.

It would be no fault of his own if the Cardinals decided to move on from him.

#3 - Jordan Hicks

There were reports after the NFL draft that the Arizona Cardinals had given permission to linebacker Jordan Hicks to seek a trade. The 28-year-old veteran’s starting job looks likely to go to rookie Zaven Collins.

Hicks is still on the Cardinals roster as things stand, but it seems likely he will be traded or cut before the regular season begins in September.

