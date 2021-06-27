NFL Trade Rumors: 3 Potential trade candidates for the Los Angeles Rams before the 2021 training camp

The Los Angeles Rams pulled off one of the biggest offseason moves way back in February when they swapped starting quarterbacks with the Detroit Lions.

Head coach and offensive genius Sean McVay will now get to create and call plays for veteran NFL quarterback Matthew Stafford. The Los Angeles Rams have their sights set on the Lombardi Trophy this season and the pressure is on in the City of Angels.

The Rams training camp is set to kick off on July 27th and the front office could still make some moves to further improve the roster.

Here's a look at three players who may not be wearing the Rams uniform come training camp.

Three players the Rams could trade before training camp

#1 - Darrell Henderson

Last season, rookie running back Cam Akers won the starting job after Darrell Henderson spent time injured on the sidelines.

Many NFL insiders have predicted that Henderson could battle for the starting job in training camp, while others have suggested that he could be traded.

The 23-year-old averaged a very respectable 4.5 per carry in 2020 and the Rams front office may want to cash in on the running back's value to recoup some of the draft picks they sent to the Lions in the Stafford trade.

#2 - Rob Harvenstein

There have been reports that the Rams are looking to move on from their starting tackle to ease the burden on their wage bill. Trading the six-year veteran would save the Rams $5.4 million in cap space.

Harvenstein is arguably their best pass blocker, so it would be a big call by Rams management to trade the tackle away. If they can get a high draft pick for him, they may be tempted to pull the trigger.

#3 - Robert Woods

Veteran wide receiver Robert Woods had another productive season for the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. He recorded 90 receptions for 936 yards and six touchdowns.

It would appear strange to some fans to see Woods mentioned as a possible trade candidate, but at 29, his best years are perhaps behind him.

The return of Cooper Kupp and the arrival of Desean Jackson created a logjam at the top of the Rams receiving group. Woods could be moved to gain draft picks or to add another player in a position of weakness for the Rams.

