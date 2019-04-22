3 Predictions for the 2019 NFL Draft

Eli Canfield FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR 25 // 22 Apr 2019, 02:19 IST

Will Kyler Murray be drafted as the first overall pick this year?

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, with the first round being held this coming Thursday at 8, in Nashville, Tennessee. There is a lot of uncertainty as to what is going to happen during the draft, and this could be one of the most interesting and entertaining draft nights in recent memory.

Having said that, let us now look at the three possible predictions for the 2019 NFL Draft:

#1 The Arizona Cardinalsdraft Kyler Murray and trade Josh Rosen to Washington

The Cardinals thought they picked their quarterback of the future in last year's draft, when the selected Josh Rosen out of UCLA as the 10th overall, a pick in which they traded up to obtain and pick Rosen.

New coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't really seem to be committed to Rosen, and rumors have been circling for several months that he wants a guy like Kyler Murray to runs his offense.The Cardinals seem to be all but locked in on picking Murray, which would mean Josh Rosen would likely be traded.

Potential suitors for Rosen include the Redskins, Dolphins, and Patriots. Both the Redskins and Dolphins are in need of a quarterback right now, while if Rosen was traded to New England he would be more of a long term project. I think Kingsbury would convince the Cardinals' management to go with Murray, and Rosen will ultimately be dealt to Washington.

