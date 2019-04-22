×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

3 Predictions for the 2019 NFL Draft

Eli Canfield
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
25   //    22 Apr 2019, 02:19 IST

Will Kyler Murray be drafted as the first overall pick this year?
Will Kyler Murray be drafted as the first overall pick this year?

The NFL Draft is right around the corner, with the first round being held this coming Thursday at 8, in Nashville, Tennessee. There is a lot of uncertainty as to what is going to happen during the draft, and this could be one of the most interesting and entertaining draft nights in recent memory.

Having said that, let us now look at the three possible predictions for the 2019 NFL Draft:

#1 The Arizona Cardinalsdraft Kyler Murray and trade Josh Rosen to Washington

The Cardinals thought they picked their quarterback of the future in last year's draft, when the selected Josh Rosen out of UCLA as the 10th overall, a pick in which they traded up to obtain and pick Rosen.

New coach Kliff Kingsbury doesn't really seem to be committed to Rosen, and rumors have been circling for several months that he wants a guy like Kyler Murray to runs his offense.The Cardinals seem to be all but locked in on picking Murray, which would mean Josh Rosen would likely be traded.

Potential suitors for Rosen include the Redskins, Dolphins, and Patriots. Both the Redskins and Dolphins are in need of a quarterback right now, while if Rosen was traded to New England he would be more of a long term project. I think Kingsbury would convince the Cardinals' management to go with Murray, and Rosen will ultimately be dealt to Washington.

1 / 3 NEXT
Tags:
NFL Draft New York Giants Arizona Cardinals
Advertisement
NFL Draft Rumors: Arizona Cardinals to pass on drafting Kyler Murray with the first overall pick
RELATED STORY
With Wilson recommitted to Seattle, the pressure is heavier on the Giants to find Eli Manning’s successor 
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Schedule Release: Predictions for the New York Giants favorable schedule 
RELATED STORY
Bruce Arians to take the helm of the Buccaneers
RELATED STORY
2019 NFL Free Agency Frenzy: Winners and Losers Through the First Phase
RELATED STORY
5 Best NFL Rookies of All Time
RELATED STORY
NFL: How Dave Gettleman's Guidance is Dragging the Giants in the Wrong Direction
RELATED STORY
Landon Collins Saga: Another example of the current lack of direction of the New York Giants
RELATED STORY
NFL Draft Prospects 2019: Cornerback - Julian Love, Notre Dame
RELATED STORY
NFL Draft Prospects 2019: Cornerback - Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us