3 QBs who perfectly complement Odell Beckham Jr.

Odell Beckham Jr. is now with his third NFL team in the Los Angeles Rams. He could not mesh well with Baker Mayfield in a Cleveland Browns uniform and is hoping Matthew Stafford will help him reach his full potential once again.

Beckham is undoubtedly an elite talent. But one thing that did not work in Cleveland was the way he played within the offense. Beckham tends to freelance his routes, and the Browns run a timing offense that makes it challenging for that style to work.

Beckham needs a quarterback with experience who can improvise a bit and find him open down the field. Here are three quarterbacks who fit that style.

3 NFL QBs who complement Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

We begin with Beckham's new quarterback, Matthew Stafford. He has been in the NFL since 2009 and is making Cooper Kupp look like a Hall of Famer in 2021. He is also spreading the ball around nicely to Robert Wood and Van Jefferson.

Stafford is also no stranger to playing with stars. His most famous connection came with Calvin Johnson, who could pull down anything thrown his way. He will be aware of Beckham's playing style and will get him the ball when the receiver is open.

#2 - Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

It remains a bit of a surprise Beckham did not sign with the Green Bay Packers. Aaron Rodgers is the king of scrambling around and waiting for his receivers to find an opening. Beckham would also have been the clear number two option behind Davante Adams.

Evan Massey @massey_evan Per source, Aaron Rodgers has spoken to Odell Beckham Jr. in an attempt to recruit him to the #Packers . Davante Adams said yesterday that he had talked with OBJ as well. Beckham is getting a lot of recruiting calls from around the league. Per source, Aaron Rodgers has spoken to Odell Beckham Jr. in an attempt to recruit him to the #Packers. Davante Adams said yesterday that he had talked with OBJ as well. Beckham is getting a lot of recruiting calls from around the league.

Rodgers can seemingly make plays out of nothing as his receivers run around, searching for any space. Perhaps Beckham will see where Rodgers ends up in 2022 and form a pairing then.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Beckham playing with Patrick Mahomes would be a sight to behold. Mahomes is the next version of Rodgers in the sense that he will move around, find time, and throw a strike from anywhere to an open receiver.

A considerable part of the Kansas City offense is Tyreek Hill running around the open field looking for space. Adding Beckham to the mix and doing the same thing would make the Chiefs a tough offense to stop. But if Beckham is seeking many targets, this may not have been the best fit in general.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar