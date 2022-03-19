3 QBs Saints should trade for as they miss out on Deshaun Watson 

As news of Deshaun Watson signing for the Cleveland Browns filtered through, the New Orleans Saints knew they would have to start looking elsewhere to satisfy their quarterback needs. After Drew Brees retired before last season, they ended up using a rolling carousel of quarterbacks, including Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill and Ian Book. With Sean Payton taking a break from football, this season promises to be a new experience for Saints fans, and they need a new quarterback in place. Here are some of the quarterbacks they could now look at trading from other teams.

Quarterbacks other than Deshaun Watson who the Saints could look to trade for

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco 49ers

Atlanta Falcons v San Francisco 49ers

Jimmy Garoppolo is sure to be the next quarterback off the board now that Deshaun Watson has landed with the Cleveland Browns. Jimmy Garoppolo remains the winningest quarterback now available. He has been a solid, if not spectacular, quarterback who led the San Francisco 49ers to the NFC Championship game this season and the Super Bowl a couple of years back.

Nick Adams @NickAdamsinUSA Why would the New Orleans Saints want an unproven player like Deshaun Watson when they can have a playoff legend in Jimmy Garoppolo? Why would the New Orleans Saints want an unproven player like Deshaun Watson when they can have a playoff legend in Jimmy Garoppolo?

While he may not have the star power of Deshaun Watson, he is competent at winning, and the New Orleans Saints might be the winners if he were to come to Louisiana.

#2 - Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons

If the Saints are looking towards someone who has experience in the NFC South, they should look no further than Matt Ryan. Deshaun Watson and Aaron Rodgers might command the entire media limelight right now, but Matt Ryan is second among active players with the most passing yards in the NFL, right behind Tom Brady.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Just a reminder: Falcons and Matt Ryan agreed to push back the $7.5 million roster bonus due to the Atlanta QB today until Tuesday, giving Ryan four extra days to vet his trade options, per sources. Just a reminder: Falcons and Matt Ryan agreed to push back the $7.5 million roster bonus due to the Atlanta QB today until Tuesday, giving Ryan four extra days to vet his trade options, per sources. https://t.co/VzZBL9S4q5

He is a former league MVP and has led the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl, losing in unfortunate circumstances to the New England Patriots. He might be open to a trade and getting him might be one of the best decisions the Saints could make right now.

#3 - Nick Foles, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears v Seattle Seahawks

While the other 2 quarterbacks mentioned above might have led their teams to the Super Bowl, Nick Foles is the only one to have won it as a starter with the Philadelphia Eagles. He has been suffering in the quarterback purgatory, much like Deshaun Watson, as he fell to third choice with the Chicago Bears behind Justin Fields and Andy Dalton. He is primed to take the reins of a team again, and the Saints should definitely scope him.

