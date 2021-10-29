3 QBs who have a similar playing style to Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL and is once again playing at an elite level in 2021. Rodgers has the Green Bay Packers sitting with a 6-1 record entering Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

His playing style is one where he can throw a pass 50 yards down the field with the flick of a wrist, or throw a checkdown pass without even looking at the intended receiver. Don't forget about his ability to take off and run either.

Rodgers is a mix of everything NFL teams want in a franchise quarterback. So is there anyone else like him? These three quarterbacks seem to fit the bill.

3 Quarterbacks who play like Aaron Rodgers

#3 - Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield seems to not only match the style of Rodgers, but also the demeanor. He is known to be fiery with the media and is not afraid to trash talk fans, players, or anyone during a game.

Holy smokes. Baker Mayfield launches a Hail Mary and Donovan Peoples-Jones comes down with it! https://t.co/EucELAu2lq

When it comes to the position itself, Mayfield also has a great ability to go deep and create a home-run play seemingly out of nothing. Additionally, he can fire in those short, quick passes and move the chains with pinpoint passes to his receivers.

#2 - Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Matt Ryan's prime objective is to get the ball out fast and avoid hits. That is important for any veteran quarterback and is true for Rodgers as well. Both signal-callers prefer to get the pass out quick and avoid looking for a run.

Ryan losing his prime target in Julio Jones does hurt a bit. However, Kyle Pitts is emerging as a reliable star and the connection could mirror what Rodgers has with Davante Adams in Green Bay.

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes gets so much attention for his mind-blowing arm angles and heroic moments in the pocket. Rodgers was doing all the same things before Mahomes even entered the NFL.

Both players are magicians in that they create plays out of nothing and may turn a possible sack into a 40-yard gain. They can escape anything and can throw the ball farther downfield on the run than some quarterbacks can with both feet planted.

Mahomes is the star of the new generation of quarterbacks, just like Rodgers was once before.

