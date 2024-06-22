3 QBs to target in Superflex leagues for 2024 fantasy football feat. Daniel Jones

Superflex formats in fantasy football offer a unique variation to traditional lineup structures. In these leagues, an additional flex spot is added on to the weekly starters of each roster, but with the option of using it on a second quarterback. Most managers will take advantage of this opportunity as quarterbacks are the highest-scoring position by a significant margin.

In traditional formats, just one quarterback is started on each roster, so the mid-tier and lower-level options can usually be avoided in drafts. Superflex is much different, as sometimes all 32 starting quarterbacks are on a roster, with more than 20 of them often being plugged into starting lineups each week.

With this variation, quarterbacks are selected earlier and more often in fantasy football drafts. Finding a reliable option with upside to serve as Superflex quarterback can be a massive advantage for any manager. Here are three that should be targeted in Superflex leagues that would probably be avoided in typical one-quarterback formats.

3 QBs to target in Superflex fantasy football

#1 - Caleb Williams

Rookie quarterbacks can be extremely risky to trust as a starting quarterback in fantasy football lineups, especially early on in the season. Some NFL teams choose to wait a few weeks before playing them, which can be detrimental to fantasy scores.

This doesn't seem to be the case for the number-one overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. The Chicago Bears appear to be locked in Caleb Williams being their quarterback of the present and future. They also surrounded him with as many weapons as possible, and his impressive rushing numbers from college give him plenty of upside in fantasy football as a second quarterback.

#2 - Daniel Jones

The New York Giants were rumored to be seeking a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft to replace Daniel Jones. They ended up getting him a much-needed receiving weapon instead when they selected Malik Nabers. This will theoretically give him a true WR1, something that his offense has been missing.

Injuries have always been an issue for Jones, but when he has been healthy, he has proven to be a useful fantasy asset. His best year came in his first under head coach Brian Daboll two seasons ago, when he finished as the overall QB9 in total fantasy points with a massive 708 rushing yards.

After playing in just six games last year, Jones is an ideal bounce-back candidate who is surely worth a shot in Superflex leagues.

#3 - Trevor Lawrence

Much has been made about Trevor Lawrence failing to meet his massive expectations last season. In the year before, he appeared to be on his way to being a superstar, including advancing in the NFL playoffs with the Jacksonville Jaguars. His follow-up performance was disappointing, missing out on the postseason and regressing in most passing categories.

In terms of his fantasy football value, Lawrence still nearly finished as a QB1 on most rosters, ending the year as the QB13 in total fantasy points. He was the overall QB8 in his breakout season in the year before, so he has demonstrated fantasy value in two consecutive seasons. He makes for an ideal second quarterback in Superflex leagues with the upside to emerge as a QB1 again.