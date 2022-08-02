3 QBs who could very well win their first Super Bowl MVP ft. Joe Burrow

The chase to win a Super Bowl consumes countless quarterbacks across the league. This season, unsurprisingly, will be no different.

Typically, Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, and a select few figure to be among the last names standing. Several baby-faced QBs, however, are on the verge of crashing that very exclusive party.

We’ve decided against paying attention to the more veteran signal-callers who are already in possession of a Super Bowl title and MVP. Instead, we’re taking a long, hard look at several quarterbacks who are currently bereft of any championship hardware.

Which of these ringless players will change their NFL future forever with a Super Bowl title and Super Bowl MVP this year? Follow along as we find out.

1. Josh Allen

Since getting his NFL legs underneath him, Josh Allen has dominated a league that many once believed was simply too good for him. At times, the current Buffalo Bills signal-caller quickly grabs the ball from under center and carefully surveys the field before uncorking a dart into the tiniest of windows.

Still, even with Allen rising rapidly, he’s been unable to lead Buffalo past the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen has lost on back-to-back postseason occasions against his AFC rivals. This past offseason, however, Buffalo’s brain trust has brought in several key pieces. None are bigger than defensive end Von Miller.

Currently, with two Super Bowl rings dangling from his fingertips, Miller figures to enhance an already stellar defensive group. In addition, Buffalo's unit features some of the game's best offensive weapons. Meanwhile, Allen’s perpetual speed bump, the Kansas City Chiefs, must begin to navigate life without the assistance of Tyreek Hill.

If, in fact, the Chiefs are no longer obtrusive, Allen could lead this Buffalo group to the promised land while nabbing Super Bowl MVP in the process.

2. Joe Burrow

If the football had bounced differently during last season's Super Bowl, Joe Burrow would already be the proud owner of a Lombardi Trophy and the game's MVP award.

Heading into his second year, Burrow and his Cincinnati Bengals were given little to no chance of winning it all. Regardless of their Super Bowl odds being ridiculed to no end, Burrow led them on an unlikely run. Ultimately, however, Burrow would come up just short on the grand stage, losing to the Los Angeles Rams and their relentless pass rush.

This season, Cincinnati should be fully entrenched in the Super Bowl discussion, thanks to their offensive weapons. Burrow is a former number one overall pick who threw for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns. He figures to improve his game heading into year three.

Also, Burrow’s most trustworthy target, Ja’Marr Chase, is coming off a historic rookie season. The Pro Bowl standout registered a season for the ages after catching 81 passes for 1,455 yards and hauling in 13 touchdowns. If both players take another step in their development, Cincinnati should be in the thick of things.

3. Lamar Jackson

The constant criticism has seemingly rolled off Lamar Jackson's back. The Baltimore Ravens' dual-threat QB, for the first time in his brief career, failed to impress this past season, throwing for just 2,882 yards, 16 touchdowns, and leading the Ravens to just seven victories in his 12 starts.

Faced with even more criticism, Jackson is perfectly positioned to lead Baltimore on a deep and fulfilling run. The two-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro is still one of the more unique quarterbacks in NFL history.

He has the ability to dash in and out of the pocket, push the ball incrementally down the field, and use his legs to pick up huge chunk yards. The Baltimore Ravens could be in for a championship-laced run if Jackson remains healthy throughout. This was something he was unable to do this past season.

