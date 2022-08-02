3 NFL quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns could acquire following Deshaun Watson's suspension

Deshaun Watson will be suspended for the first six games of 2022 for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson has found that Deshaun Watson violated the personal conduct policy and has suspended him six games, per source.

The Browns currently have Jacoby Brissett, Josh Rosen and Joshua Dobbs as their other options at quarterback, all of whom are career backups at best. It’s possible that Cleveland roll with Brissett for the first six games of the year. However, there are plenty of quarterbacks they could bring in to fill Watson’s void to begin the year.

#1 - Jimmy Garoppolo

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers looks to be up as the team seems to be riding with Trey Lance for the 2022/23 season. If Cleveland wants a winner at quarterback, they could do a lot worse than trade for Garoppolo. As a starter in the NFL, he’s gone 33-14, passing for 71 touchdowns to 38 interceptions. His passer rating is also more than decent at 98.9.

In addition to this, he could be available for next to nothing, as both him and the 49ers have made it clear his time with the team is up.

#2 - Colin Kaepernick

Michigan Spring Game

Could the Cleveland Browns be the team to finally take a chance on Colin Kaepernick? Plenty of NFL fans have argued that he isn’t worthy of a roster spot on any team in the league. Nonetheless, with six games on the line, Cleveland might as well take a gamble.

Signing Kaepernick would prove controversial, but the Browns have always been surrounded by controversy.

#3 - Gardner Minshew

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Football Team

NFL fans loved Gardner Minshew almost as soon as he arrived in the league, with his iconic mustache and clothing choices leaving fans in awe. Ever since his breakout with Jacksonville in 2019, Minshew has served as a backup in the league.

Despite his 8-14 record as a starter for the Jaguars and Philadelphia Eagles, his supporting cast has been a lot worse than he has been. Minshew passed for 41 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions, surprising a lot of NFL fans due to the little game time he got in 2021. While it seems unlikely he’ll beat out Jalen Hurts to start for the Eagles, the Browns could take a risk and bring him in, if for no other reason than that mustache!

