3 questions for Cleveland Browns after releasing star WR Odell Beckham Jr

Odell Beckham Jr. is no longer in Cleveland and the Browns can finally begin looking forward. While getting a disgruntled player off the board was the first act, the Browns are still left with problems to solve. Their offense has not been firing on all cylinders, and getting rid of Odell Beckham Jr. is certainly going to pose its own questions. Here's a look at the three questions the Cleveland Browns must address after the release of Odell Beckham Jr.

Questions for the Browns to ponder after the release of Odell Beckham Jr.

#1 - Is Baker Mayfield the future?

There has been a lot of talk about Baker Mayfield and the Browns. That the Cleveland Browns offense has struggled is largely due to Mayfield not being able to get it moving. That was one of the chief complaints of Odell Beckham Jr.'s dad as well, who took time out to criticize Mayfield for not throwing to his son when he was wide open.

offense is broken. Everyone is to blame IMO. But the lack of chemistry between Baker and OBJ is a problem and a distraction. Something has to give.



Here's the YouTube video OBJ's dad posted on his IG. #Browns offense is broken. Everyone is to blame IMO. But the lack of chemistry between Baker and OBJ is a problem and a distraction. Something has to give.

The more alarming part of the video was that current players like Rashard Higgins and Greedy Williams liked it. It shows that Baker Mayfield does not have the confidence of his teammates. If that is indeed the case, do the Browns need him around next season or should they move on?

#2 - Will Jarvis Landry stay?

Odell Beckham Jr. had a contract running until 2023. Jarvis Landry could also move on after 2022. But judging by the reaction to Odell Beckham Jr.'s departure, we can make a fair case that he feels that his departed compatriot was not the chief reason for the problems the franchise is in now.

Jarvis Juice Landry @God_Son80 1 Of The Best Teammates I Have Ever Played With In My Life !!!! @obj 1 Of The Best Teammates I Have Ever Played With In My Life !!!! @obj

He could decide to leave next season and such a case would again necessitate a rebuild in Cleveland, especially if the Browns need a new QB as well. If he decides to move on as well after the end of the season, suddenly the Browns wide receiver corps looks weaker than ever.

#3 - Who do they need to draft next year?

Both of the above questions lead us to the third question. Should the Browns draft a wide receiver in next year's draft, or should they draft a quarterback? The slate of quarterbacks next year does not look particularly strong, so they might choose a wide receiver. But then that would mean reposing their trust in Baker Mayfield. Is that something the Browns are willing to do? There are more questions than answers at this point.

