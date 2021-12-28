3 realistic landing spots for Cam Newton in 2022

Cam Newton returned to the Carolina Panthers in dramatic fashion back on November 14. He scored a touchdown right away, declared he was back, and the Panthers were feeling good at 5-5.

The team is now 5-10, and Newton continues to be benched at quarterback. First it was for PJ Walker, while Sunday saw Sam Darnold get back on the field for the Panthers in an ugly loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Newton was never the long-term answer in Carolina. But he got $4.5 million guaranteed and was expected to help the team compete. Now his focus is on finding another job in 2022. These three spots stand out as realistic destinations for the veteran next year.

3 NFL teams that could sign Cam Newton in 2022

Washington Football Team v Carolina Panthers

#3 - Washington Football Team

The Washington Football Team is always going to be a link for Newton because of his former connection with head coach Ron Rivera. The team spent nearly a decade together in Carolina, and Rivera may give Newton a shot as a backup in Washington.

Taylor Heinicke has been solid, but he has still not done enough to seize the long-term starting job. An open competition would not hurt again in 2022, and Newton could at least try to prove that a normal offseason with one team can lead to a good bounce-back year.

Newton would not show up as the starter, but that is true no matter where he goes at this stage in his NFL career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

#2 - Carolina Panthers

The Panthers sit on this list because they are in a weird spot as an organization. Sam Darnold is likely going to open 2022 as the starter because his fifth-year option has already been picked up.

Whether Matt Rhule returns or not, Newton remains in good graces with ownership. That could mean he returns on a minimum backup deal to assist Darnold and be a veteran voice on the roster.

Newton could also continue to play in gadget packages and run for a touchdown or two throughout the year. If he can't find a starting job, there is no better place to be than at home in Carolina.

Seattle Seahawks v Los Angeles Rams

#1 - Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks were linked to Newton when Russell Wilson was dealing with an injury, and the interest could be heading into the offseason. That is true if the Seahawks keep or lose Wilson.

If Wilson stays, Newton can be a reliable veteran backup for an already durable quarterback in Wilson. If he leaves, Newton can compete for the starting job or be a one-year bridge quarterback like he was for the New England Patriots in 2020.

Newton is looking bad, to say the least, with the Panthers this year. But he showed up on short notice and has not been put into the best offense. What he did with the Patriots in 2020 may be a better indication of what he can do late in his career.

That does not mean Super Bowl dreams for the Seahawks, but it is better than a total rebuild in Seattle.

