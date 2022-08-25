3 Reasons why 2022 will be Aaron Rodgers' last season with the Packers

Fans of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers should take the time to stop and smell the roses this season. After spending roughly three decades with stellar quarterbacks, they could be stuck in football purgatory in the foreseeable future.

Green Bay expects to be near the top of the NFC standings this year. But when it’s all said and done, this feels like the final season with Rodgers in a green and yellow uniform.

So although Packers fans should be prepared to enjoy Rodgers in the upcoming campaign, here are three reasons why he won’t be back in the 2023 season.

#1. Aaron Rodgers will probably retire following the 2022 campaign

Aaron Rodgers was drafted by the Packers to be Brett Favre’s replacement, but it was unclear when he would be given his chance. Fast forward nearly 15 years later, and Rodgers now finds himself in Favre's position.

Over the past few years, the former four-time league MVP winner has shown an interest in the world outside of football. Rodgers reportedly had a heart-to-heart with Davante Adams in the offseason. Adams said his preference would be to stay in Green Bay and continue his career. He wanted reassurance from Rodgers that he would be there for years to come. This was something Rodgers refused to guarantee.

The feeling is that Rodgers is hanging on for one last crack at the Super Bowl. But many think Green Bay have taken a step back since last season, so this won't be forthcoming. If they don't compete, Rodgers may decide to retire.

#2. The road to winning another Super Bowl is an arduous one

Quietly, Aaron Rodgers has to be kicking himself following three incredibly wasted opportunities. In a bit of deja vu, Rodgers successfully led the Green Bay Packers to three consecutive seasons of at least 13 victories.

While their regular-season exploits would lead many to believe that the Lombardi Trophy was there for the taking, Green Bay would fall in the playoffs.

As Rodgers prepares for another run at winning a Super Bowl, he’ll be forced to do so while facing a stacked field of competitors. To get to the Super Bowl, they will have to get through some tough teams in the NFC. These include the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If they manage to get past them, they will face the best the AFC has to offer. This could be the Buffalo Bills, the Kansas City Chiefs or the Los Angeles Chargers. Put simply, there are several teams that look at least as good as the Packers on paper.

If Green Bay can't compete, Rodgers will probably either retire or seek a Super Bowl push elsewhere.

#3. Aaron Rodgers might request a trade

If Aaron Rodgers doesn't retire and the Packers regress, there's a chance he will want a shot with another franchise. He could opt to switch teams as he continues his chase for a second Lombardi Trophy. There was a lot of speculation this offseason that he was oing to request a trade.

While nothing is official just yet, there are a number of teams who could be in the market for a signal-caller next season. With so much time between now and then, it's hard to say which teams, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers spring to mind.

Rodgers, considering his background and pedigree, would be a hot commodity. It may be the only way to finish his career on the ultimate high.

