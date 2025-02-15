3 reasons why Aaron Rodgers to Saints trade could work

The New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers in 2023 with great hype and high expectations. But after two years, the veteran quarterback's stay has already come to an unsatisfactory end. In an announcement on Thursday, the Jets said they informed the four-time MVP winner last week that they plan to "move in a different direction at quarterback," putting an end to the Rodgers chapter in New York.

Rodgers has said repeatedly in the past few weeks that he will take a moment to decide whether he wants to retire or continue playing in 2025, but he has not yet made his plans public.

Although Rodgers' future is still up in the air, one thing is guaranteed: if the 41-year-old quarterback wishes to continue playing, a few teams in the league that are in need of a quarterback will be interested in signing him.

The New Orleans Saints, who also have doubts about quarterback Derek Carr, are among the teams predicted to acquire Rodgers in 2025. In his opening press conference on Thursday, new Saints coach Kellen Moore praised Carr but did not say whether the veteran would be the team's quarterback next season.

Here, we'll examine three potential reasons why Aaron Rodgers might join the New Orleans Saints.

Why Aaron Rodgers to New Orleans Saints could work

1) Saints' salary cap issue

With an estimated $54 million over the salary limit, the New Orleans Saints' salary cap position is their biggest problem this offseason. Even though Derek Carr is still an efficient quarterback, the Saints might be better off cutting or dealing him to save money before the 2025 campaign.

The cap space problem has undoubtedly sparked some speculations that the Saints might decide to move on from Carr, who has two years remaining on his contract. Carr might then be replaced by Aaron Rodgers.

However, Rodgers will need to accept far less money than the majority of starting quarterbacks in this day and age if that is to happen.

2) Kellen Moore's preference

Kellen Moore will certainly rather work with Aaron Rodgers than Derek Carr.

During the week, Moore gave a brief speech in which he praised Carr, but he made no mention of the quarterback's return to the team when the 2025 season begins.

The team may think about signing Rodgers for a season if the new coach doesn't like Carr at center. Convincing Rodgers to join a squad with offensive players like Chris Olave and Alvin Kamara should not be difficult. It will also be interesting to watch Rodgers' performance under one of the best offensive coaches in the league.

3) The chance to play in the playoffs

Given that he will be playing in the weak NFC South division, Aaron Rodgers may be open to the idea of joining the New Orleans Saints, which could keep him within striking distance of returning to the postseason.

A strong supporting cast that could help Rodgers win another Super Bowl is currently the best thing he can hope for. He won't likely get that in New Orleans, but he will have the opportunity to guide the team to its first postseason appearance since 2020.

