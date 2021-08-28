3 reasons why the Atlanta Falcons should sign Le'Veon Bell

Despite repeated protests from NFL pundits, Le'Veon Bell is somehow a free agent. The once-great running back should have found a home by now, emphasis on the 'should'. The Falcons could be a perfect place for Bell for several reasons. Unless the Falcons are going out of their way to lose, here are three reasons why signing Bell would be a massive upgrade.

Why Le'Veon Bell should land with the Atlanta Falcons

#1 - Massive upgrade over Mike Davis

It seems the Falcons are planning to use journeyman Mike Davis as their starting running back. That decision is baffling with Le'Veon Bell on the market this late in the year. While Mike Davis is coming off the best season of his career with eight touchdowns and about 1,000 all-purpose yards, every other season has been quite lackluster for Davis. The Falcons are Davis' fifth team in seven seasons.

Le'Veon Bell, on the other hand, has a ceiling that is effectively double Davis' best year. In his last year with the Steelers, Bell earned almost 2,000 yards and 11 touchdowns.

#2 - Playoff experience

While Davis has been a part of playoff teams in the past, Le'Veon Bell has been a much larger part of playoff runs. Bell's playoff experience dwarfs Davis' experience. If the Falcons find themselves in the playoffs this year, they will need to worry more about Davis' mental toughness than Le'Veon Bell's.

While Davis is almost guaranteed to clam up under pressure, Bell has the proven ability to focus under the intense pressure of the playoffs. Where Davis would likely crack, Bell would be an example for other players.

#3 - Still in his 20s

At 29, Bell could be a multi-year solution at running back. Additionally, by staying off the field for so long, Bell should be fresher than other 29-year-old backs. In essence, Bell could easily play into his early 30s. This would give the Atlanta Falcons plenty of time to find a long-term replacement.

Atlanta Falcons v Miami Dolphins

In comparison, Mike Davis is 28 years old. By signing Le'Veon Bell, the Falcons would only be getting one year older at the position. While one year is something to consider in the NFL, it seems like a small price to pay to get a running back of Bell's caliber.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha