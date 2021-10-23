3 reasons to believe that Lamar Jackson will pick up his second MVP award in 2021 

Lamar Jackson is currently doing it all for the Baltimore Ravens. That includes leading the team in both passing and rushing while also owning a 5-1 record.

This type of value is why Jackson was named NFL MVP in 2019. He only appears to be playing better in 2021, meaning another MVP could be coming his way. Here are three reasons why that is the case.

3 reasons Lamar Jackson will win his second NFL MVP award

#3 - Building upon 2019 numbers

Jackson won NFL MVP in 2019 with a total of 3,127 passing yards and 1,206 rushing yards. So far in 2021 he has 1,686 passing yards and 392 rushing yards. The improvement in his passing is the key as to why he can win MVP without the whole conversation being about his running abilities.

Passing for well over 4,000 yards and rushing for over 1,000 yards should make him a lock, given his 2019 totals and the fact the Ravens may finish with one of the top records in football.

#2 - Ravens are a top team

The MVP is usually going to come from a top contender and right now, the Ravens have a case as the best team in the entire NFL.

Quarterback has also become a near lock as the position to win the MVP award on an annual basis. In addition to Jackson's amazing stats, the fact he is doing it on a great team builds his case exponentially.

#1 - His immense value

The Ravens were supposed to be done for when both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards went down with season-ending injuries. Instead, they have formed a suitable group with Devonta Freeman, Ty'Son Williams and Latavius Murray. Le'Veon Bell can be added to the conversation too.

Make no mistake about it, Jackson is the best runner on the team. His 392 yards top the second-place rusher in Murray and he is on pace to easily lead the team in 2021.

All the running production comes as a bonus from his improved passing. So while other quarterbacks may compete for the MVP based on passing stats alone, Jackson's value includes a whole other facet of the game. Keeping at his current pace should ensure he takes home his second NFL MVP. Whether he can finally show up in the postseason, however, remains to be seen.

