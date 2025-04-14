3 reasons why the Bengals should select Shemar Stewart in 2025 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals could represent a landing spot for Shemar Stewart in the 2025 NFL draft. The team needs to address its defensive line after a tumultuous offseason, and Stewart is unlikely to be one of the earliest picks, representing a possible option midway through the first round.

Ad

Stewart, who played for Texas A&M, does not have major production to his name, with just 4.5 sacks in three years. However, his athletic tools have many teams excited, and his stock is inside the first round.

Check out three reasons why Stewart and the Bengals could represent a match made in heaven:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 reasons why Shemar Stewart should be the Bengals' pick

#3 - Versatility in his alignments

Ad

Trending

One of the biggest knocks on Stewart's draft stock is his low number of sacks during his collegiate career. However, the tape doesn't lie: he was not placed in a position to purely rush the passer, instead moving around the line to best influence the game defensively.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stewart's speed and burst are two things that instantly jump to mind when watching him play. He has improved his fundamentals and his technique each and every year in college, and he has done so from a variety of places.

#2 - Incredible athleticism to mold

It's not an overstatement or exaggeration: Stewart is, literally, the most athletic edge rusher to ever test in the NFL combine. His athletic profile is nearly perfect, with all traits available for whoever wants to mold him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

He has enough speed to rush to the quarterback and an excellent first step to explode into the ball carrier. He also has enough size and strength to shed blocks and defend against the run.

#1 - Sam Hubbard's replacement — and possibly Trey Hendrickson

During the offseason, the Bengals lost Sam Hubbard, as the former defender decided to call it a career after his contract with Cincinnati ended. The franchise spent a first-round pick on Myles Murphy in 2023, but results haven't been great so far.

Ad

Improving depth is already a concern. But Trey Hendrickson's situation could make this an even bigger need for the franchise, as the star pass rusher looks for a new contract. If he's traded, a new pass rusher would instantly jump to the top of the Bengals' needs, and Stewart could be an option to develop.

Do you see Shemar Stewart going to the Bengals? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.