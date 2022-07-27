3 reasons why Bill Belichick will lead the Patriots to the AFC East crown

For the better part of the past two decades, winning the AFC East was a formality for the New England Patriots. With Tom Brady entering his third year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Patriots are a very different side to their former selves.

The Patriots have a touch task in the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills have ascended to the top in recent years and are the early favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Patriots will fight tooth and nail against their bitter rivals, but most have them slated to come up short.

With two consecutive AFC East crowns under their belt, the Bills have their eyes on more than just a third. But wily head coach Bill Belichick will be desperate to ruin their plans.

Here are three reasons why the Patriots will usurp the Bills and win the AFC East in 2022:

#1- Mac Jones will build on his decent rookie season

Initially, it appeared as though Mac Jones would have a front-row seat to how an NFL offense is run.

He was selected with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and at first seemed like he would learn behind Cam Newton. However, after evaluating the two quarterbacks in preseason, Cam Newton was cut and Mac Jones became the day one starter.

Pats Buzz @PatsBuzz Kendrick Bourne for the touchdown. Incredible throw and catch.



Football season can’t come back soon enough. Mac JonesKendrick Bourne for the touchdown. Incredible throw and catch.Football season can’t come back soon enough. Mac Jones ➡️ Kendrick Bourne for the touchdown. Incredible throw and catch. Football season can’t come back soon enough. https://t.co/9LHj98vdqT

By and large, Jones was terrific. He completed 67.6% of his passes for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. Those numbers, paired with a double-digit winning season, led Jones to his first Pro Bowl team. Entering his second season, Bill Belichick is very pleased with what he’s seen thus far.

In numerous reports, Belichick has praised Jones for making tremendous strides. Should Jones continue his progression, he could lead the charge in wrestling the AFC East from the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots have improved in key areas this offseason

When Brady left, the New England Patriots first appeared to be on their way to a long and arduous rebuild.

The 2020 season was tough for the Patriots. Cam Newton struggled to replace Tom Brady at quarterback and the Patriots slumped to a 7-9 season. However, they quickly improved on that disappointment.

In the 2021 season, New England finished second overall in points allowed per game (17.8) and sixth in points scored (27.2). They made it to the playoffs, finishing 10-7, just one win behind the Bills. Unfortunately for them, the Bills dismantled them in the Wild Card round of the postseason.

New England have made several moves this offseason. For starters, they grabbed Jabrill Peppers. The well-known safety flashed a ton of promise in both New York and Cleveland and will now look to cement his future in New England. Mack Wilson, their new linebacker, also figures to add major production for a stacked defensive unit.

Additionally, Mac Jones will have a new target to throw to in DeVante Parker. The 29-year-old former first-rounder has been up and down over the years. But when given a capable pass thrower, he has proven his worth. An example would be with Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2019, when Parker racked up over 1,200 yards and nine touchdowns.

If the immensely talented receiver stays healthy, he could be an important weapon in 2022.

#3- Desire for vengeance

Earlier, we alluded to New England's postseason defeat against the Buffalo Bills. In a humbling 47-17 rout, the Bills offered no mercy and continued to pile on the misery late into the game. This is the kind of defeat that smarts for a long time and will be fresh in the memory for everyone associated with the franchise. It cannot go unanswered and the Bills should expect a reaction in 2022.

Even with six championship rings, Bill Belichick is constantly being chastised by his coaching peers and analysts. Rex Ryan, Belichick’s longtime nemesis, openly praised Tom Brady following his 2020 Super Bowl run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He claimed that Belichick’s role on those championship squads was overblown when juxtaposed to Brady’s.

Several media members have openly questioned Belichick’s recent decision to go against naming an offensive or defensive coordinator. Not to mention the 2022 NFL Draft. During the draft, a video surfaced of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay laughing at one of New England's selections. Watch the video below:

Ian Steele @IanSteeleABC6



Sean McVay thought he’d be there at 101. @abc6 #nfldraft The Rams laugh at the Patriots pick.Sean McVay thought he’d be there at 101. @abc6 #foreverne The Rams laugh at the Patriots pick. Sean McVay thought he’d be there at 101. @abc6 #foreverne #nfldraft https://t.co/2tgQXLhULI

Since Brady's departure, Belichick has had to defend himself more often than he could have expected. If the former coach of the year wants to silence his critics, he’ll do so by winning the AFC East.

Considering the threat level that the Buffalo Bills have in 2022, winning the East would be a huge scalp for Bill Belichick. Watch as a motivated and organized New England quietly string together victories as they challenge for the AFC East in 2022.

