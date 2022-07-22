3 Reasons why Cam Newton to the Browns makes a lot of sense

Cam Newton is currently a free agent ahead of the 2022 NFL season. After spending the entire 2020 season with the New England Patriots, he returned to start five games for the Carolina Panthers last campaign. Newton's return to the Panthers was big news at the time, as he spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the franchise.

With Newton reportedly weighing his options ahead of the upcoming NFL season, there is one potential destination that makes sense. That team are the Cleveland Browns. Here are three reasons why.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Free-agent QB Cam Newton is drawing interest, but also is remaining patient. “I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton texted. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.” Free-agent QB Cam Newton is drawing interest, but also is remaining patient. “I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton texted. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

#1 - A temporary replacement for Deshaun Watson

It appears it's no longer a matter of whether Deshaun Watson will be suspended, but more a question of when and for how long. Varying reports estimate anywhere from six games to a full season as Watson and the Cleveland Browns await official word from the NFL.

ThePanthersWire @ThePanthersWire According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there has been “some chatter” about the Browns signing Panthers great Cam Newton. pantherswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/21/cam… According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, there has been “some chatter” about the Browns signing Panthers great Cam Newton. pantherswire.usatoday.com/2022/07/21/cam…

While the Browns currently have Jacoby Brissett on their roster, it has been reported that they are considering bringing in another quarterback. This will become more likely if Deshaun Watson does receive a lengthy suspension. In that scenario, Newton is the potential starter while Brissett retains his role as the backup.

#2 - The Cleveland Browns have plenty of cap space

The Browns are currently in the best salary cap situation of any team for the 2022 season. Despite having 88 players on their roster in training camp, they still have more than 21 million dollars in available cap space. They are also projected to have more than 45 million dollars available after the final roster cuts. This is more than double any other team currently.

The Browns' salary cap flexibility this season is due to the way they structured Watson's contract. They seem to have planned for a potential suspension. They could very easily sign Cam Newton without taking on much of a financial burden. Both of his last two contracts were one-year deals worth five and six million dollars. The Browns would have no issue affording him right now.

#3 - Cam Newton is still an effective rushing quarterback

Head coach Kevin Stefanski prefers to operate out of a run-heavy offensive philosophy. The Browns ranked in the top ten in rushing attempts and in the top five in rushing yards per game during the 2021 NFL season.

Adding Cam Newton could potentially add another layer to the Browns' rushing attack. During Newton's last full season in 2019, he rushed for 592 yards and 12 touchdowns.

