3 reasons why the Chiefs should extend Tyrann Mathieu's contract

The NFL offseason and preseason have seen a lot of star players sign lucrative extensions, but one player still waiting on his deal is Tyrann Mathieu.

The Kansas City Chiefs safety will be an unrestricted free agent after the 2021 NFL season and would reportedly like to remain with the reigning AFC champions for the long term.

Mathieu has sat back and watched his fellow NFL defenders ink massive new deals, including the San Francisco 49ers' Fred Warner, Indianapolis Colts' Darius Leonard and Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

Now that Adams is the highest paid safety in the league, Mathieu will have a number in mind before sitting down with the Chiefs.

Highest paid safeties on a per-year basis:



--> Jamal Adams: $17.5M

Justin Simmons: $15.25M

Budda Baker: $14.75M

Eddie Jackson: $14.6M

Kevin Byard: $14.1M



Tyrann Mathieu and Jessie Bates were watching the Adams' situation closely. They're both in the final year of their deals. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 17, 2021

The 29-year-old safety recently told the Kansas City Star that he wants to remain with the Chiefs for the rest of his NFL career. Mathieu also said that he believes a deal will be done.

“Things are going to work themselves out. I truly believe that,” Mathieu told The Star. “I don’t think there’s anything more I need to do. I don’t think there’s any more convincing.”

The Chiefs need to extend Tyrann Mathieu

Kansas City once again enters this season as the oddsmakers favorites to win the Super Bowl and Tyrann Mathieu can help them achieve this goal.

By locking up Mathieu for many more seasons ahead, the Chiefs will stay in the mix to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the foreseeable future.

Here are three reasons why the Chiefs should extend the "Honey Badgers'" contract before the 2021 NFL season starts in September.

#1 - Avoid distractions

Despite what the Chiefs front office and the player himself may say publicly, the lack of a contract extension heading into this season will be a distraction.

Every time Mathieu steps on the field for the Chiefs, he will be wondering if this is his last campaign in Kansas City. NFL players thrive on confidence and by inking Mathieu to a new long-term deal, he will be able to play to his full ability on the gridiron.

.@mathieu_era has earned the respect of his teammates and opponents across the league. 💯



He comes in at No. 58 on the #NFLTop100.



📺: #NFLTop100 continues on Sunday, Aug. 22 at 4pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/hhwsmlMmJ8 — NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2021

#2 - Leadership

Tyrann Mathieu is a born leader and the anchor of the Chiefs defense. It’s hard to be a team leader when everyone knows he may not be back with the team next season.

It’s time for the Chiefs front office to show they believe in the All-Pro safety and see him having a future with the franchise.

#3 - He’s a star defender

The Kansas City Chiefs safety is arguably the best safety in the NFL. He’s a three-time All-Pro player, Super Bowl LIV winner, and he’s been selected to two Pro Bowls.

Last season. Mathieu snapped a career-high six interceptions and one touchdown to help lead the Chiefs to another Super Bowl appearance. You don't find gems like Mathieu on the market too often.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha