3 reasons the Chiefs may be in trouble this season 

The Kansas City Chiefs entered the 2021 season with high aspirations toward returning to the Super Bowl to avenge last season’s disappointing ending.

The Chiefs are primed for another strong push to capture a second championship in three years, especially with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the charge. But the early-season stumble against the Baltimore Ravens in a thrilling 36-35 loss in Week 2 action has brought forth some concerns.

Chiefs won't have it easy this time around

Albeit the doubts aren’t overwhelming, given that only two games have been played in the 2021 campaign, but they are potential issues that lie ahead. Here are three reasons the Chiefs could be in trouble this season:

#1 Defensive issues remain prominent

The Chiefs’ offense continues to push forward as one of the league’s best units, but it’s the other side of the ball that may be the problem.

Through the first two games, Kansas City is giving up 32.5 points per contest, ranking sixth-worst. The Chiefs have struggled mightily against the run, giving up a league-worst 202.0 yards per contest.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ running game piled up 251 rushing yards, with the star quarterback recording 107 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In the Week 1 win, the Cleveland Browns tallied 153 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while averaging 5.9 yards per attempt.

What’s even worse is that opposing teams are 8-for-8 in converting red zone opportunities. The Chiefs better clean up that aspect, or there will be plenty more shootouts ahead in the 2021 season.

#2 Lack of a dependable running game

Through the first two games, Mahomes is putting together another strong start.

However, the same cannot be said of the Chiefs’ running game, as the team has had an utter lack of consistent production. Kansas City ranks 28th with only 67.5 rushing yards per contest.

Second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is off to a slow start as he has only 89 rushing yards on 27 attempts. The LSU product has struggled to produce as he’s had below 50 rushing yards in each contest, while his fourth-quarter fumble in the Week 2 loss doesn’t help his case.

The Chiefs will likely work to get him and the rest of the running back stable involved, but it certainly has not been an encouraging showing from the rushing attack.

#3 Stiff competition in the AFC

The Chiefs may remain the gold standard in the AFC, but the rest of the conference continues to make headway.

The usual suspects of the Ravens, Tennessee Titans, and Buffalo Bills remain prominent as serious challengers. However, other teams may be entering the picture. Kansas City doesn’t have to look far ahead as both the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos are 2-0 heading into Week 3 action.

Things could certainly change in that regard with their divisional rivals, but the AFC possesses Super Bowl-caliber teams. If the Chiefs don’t fix their issues, it could see any of the aforementioned franchises overtake them as the AFC representative in Super Bowl 56.

