3 reasons why the Chiefs will make the playoffs despite difficult start to 2021 season

Kansas City Chiefs fans have to be in a state of shock following Sunday's loss. Patrick Mahomes looked like a shell of himself and the defense had no answer for the Tennessee Titans in the 27-3 beatdown. Mahomes even left late after a shot to the head and neck.

The loss dropped the Chiefs to 3-4 for the year, which puts them 11th in the AFC as of Monday afternoon. That is not what fans had in mind, but panic should not run rampant just yet. The Chiefs are going to make the playoffs for these three reasons.

Three reasons Chiefs will still make the 2021 NFL playoffs

#3. A logjam in the AFC standings

Unlike the NFC, where five teams have one or no losses, the AFC is a bit more competitive. The best record is a 5-2 mark held by three separate teams. That leaves the Chiefs right in the mix at 3-4.

The NFL still has seven playoff spots in each conference as well, which puts the Chiefs one game behind that final spot currently held by the Cleveland Browns. Adding in more divisional play all over the AFC and divisions like the AFC North and AFC West will see top teams start to fall. The Chiefs can take advantage as long as they don't go winless in the division all year.

#2. Law of averages for Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes already has nine interceptions this year, which is totally uncharacteristic for him throughout his career. The most he has tossed in a season were the 12 he had in 2018, when he also threw for 50 touchdowns.

Mike Renner @PFF_Mike Mahomes is dangerously close to that point where Aaron Rodgers was a few years ago where he thinks he can salvage anything into a big play outside the pocket so he's turning down a lot of realistic opportunities within the structure of the offense Mahomes is dangerously close to that point where Aaron Rodgers was a few years ago where he thinks he can salvage anything into a big play outside the pocket so he's turning down a lot of realistic opportunities within the structure of the offense

Given the simple law of averages, turnovers should start to go down and touchdowns should go up for Mahomes. He has at least one interception in all four losses this year and cleaning that up will help the Chiefs avoid close defeats for the rest of the season.

#1. A championship pedigree

This may sound like a sports cliche, but it is true nonetheless. The Chiefs are a perennial championship contender as long as they stay healthy for a number of reasons. Mahomes is a big reason why, but so is the rest of the roster with its Super Bowl experience.

Sam McDowell @SamMcDowell11 After mentioning the penalties and turnovers, Andy Reid says: "I can sit here and talk and it all sounds like excuses. But we've got to fix it. Bottom line." After mentioning the penalties and turnovers, Andy Reid says: "I can sit here and talk and it all sounds like excuses. But we've got to fix it. Bottom line."

Having Andy Reid on the sidelines also ensures the team is going to be competitive, barring major injuries. The defense in Kansas City has always been a concern. As long as the offense can get back to its usual pace without so many turnovers, the talent will take over and the Chiefs will make the playoffs.

