3 Reasons why Colts should reunite Matt Ryan and Julio Jones

The Indianapolis Colts are back to being contenders in the AFC after acquiring Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons on Monday. Earlier this offseason, the team traded former starting quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. While Ryan is more expensive than Wentz, he is more reliable than the former Philadelphia Eagles star.

The Colts will now turn their attention to adding the right pieces around Ryan. One receiver, in particular, seems to be an obvious target. Former Falcons star Julio Jones is on the market after he was released by the Tennessee Titans.

A few reasons make a Ryan-Jones reunion in Indianapolis a no-brainer for all parties involved.

3 reasons the Colts must reunite Matt Ryan and Julio Jones

#1 - Jones is a Hall of Fame receiver

Jones has been one of the league's finest wide receivers over the past decade and is still a future Hall of Famer. He is a five-time All-Pro and has made seven Pro Bowls in his career.

Jones has not played a full season since 2019. Indianapolis can sign him to a team-friendly contract. He has to rebuild his value and can get a one-year deal to do just that with his favorite quarterback throwing the ball to him.

That type of cost-efficiency is key for a Colts team that now has a highly paid quarterback on the books once again.

#2 - A three-headed monster in Indy

The Colts had a playoff-caliber team in 2021 but the only thing missing was consistent quarterback play. The team should have that now with Ryan calling the shots.

The running game is already elite with Jonathan Taylor and his MVP-caliber play. Meanwhile, Michael Pittman went for over 1,000 yards as a receiver. Unfortunately, no one else eclipsed the 400-yard mark.

Adding Jones gives that offense another threat for an easy 1,000-yard season. He has seven such seasons in the past and should be a lock given his chemistry with Ryan, as long as he can stay healthy.

#3 - Jones and Ryan's chemistry

This is the most obvious reason of all. The Falcons picked Jones with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. He was in the Pro Bowl a year later and had at least 1,000 receiving yards every year from 2014 to 2019. Jones and Ryan were a stellar combo.

The receiver played a huge role in helping Ryan win the MVP award in 2016. They led the Falcons to the Super Bowl that season, only to fall victim to Tom Brady and an infamous 28-3 comeback. Perhaps a change of scenery for both, along with other weapons on the roster, could lead to another magical run.

