3 reasons why Davante Adams deserves to be the highest-paid WR in the NFL

The Green Bay Packers may have temporarily worked things out with Aaron Rodgers, but they still have work to do when it comes to Davante Adams.

Adams has made it abundantly clear he feels he should be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. In a recent press conference, he doubled down on his contract demands by stating he has earned the right to be paid the highest in the league.

“I've earned the right to be paid the highest in the league. If they don't believe that or want to come to an agreement or kind of make me feel good about my contract..."



Adams also refuted a question from a reporter about taking less money if Rodgers were to remain in Green Bay next season.

"No, that's not going to happen. What other profession do you take less than what you have earned? That's not how it works."

Adams' position is quite clear. If the Packers don't pay up by the time the next offseason rolls around, he will be wearing a different uniform come 2022.

With Rodgers and Adams having severely questionable futures in Green Bay, the Packers must do whatever it takes in contract negotiations with Adams to keep him around.

Currently, on an average per year basis, DeAndre Hopkins is the highest-paid receiver in the NFL. His average annual salary is $27.25 million.

Adams wants Hopkins money, and he's right to think he should get it. Here are three reasons why Adams deserves to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL.

3 reasons why Davante Adams deserves the big bucks

#1 - He was the best WR in 2020

The most convincing case for Adams being the highest-paid wideout in the NFL is simply the fact that he was the best in the league at the position last season. Sometimes, it's just as simple as that.

In 2020, Adams had 115 catches, 1,374 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns. Keep in mind, Adams put up these remarkable statistics after missing two games last season. He averaged a league-high 98.1 receiving yards per game.

Adams is also as reliable as they come. He had just one drop last season on 149 targets. His 2020 season was one for the ages.

What makes Adams so productive is his superb route-running and his quick releases off the line of scrimmage. He consistently beats corners with ease. There's no better skill to have as a wideout than the ability to create separation against man-or-zone coverage.

Plus, on the off chance Adams doesn't create large amounts of separation, he can go up and get the ball in tight coverage. There's very little Adams can't do on the football field.

#2 - He can elevate an entire receiving core

Aside from Adams, the 2020 Packers relied on Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling at the wide receiver position. Lazard and Valdes-Scantling are nice role players in this league but neither are number two wideouts. That said, they've had solid production in Green Bay, and one reason why is the presence of Adams.

Every week, opposing defenses go into games against the Packers looking to zero-in on Adams. Secondaries will typically double Adams or shade their coverage his way. This often leaves Lazard and Valdes-Scantling in one-on-one coverage.

All the attention focused on Adams also means that Green Bay's secondary receivers are allowed the opportunity to go against weaker corners. Adams being on the field undoubtedly helped make Lazard and Valdes-Scantling's jobs much easier last year.

All this to say, the value Adams brings is more than just putting up his own numbers: it's also about the pressure he takes off the rest of the wideouts.

#3 - He's only 28

The current highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, Hopkins, is currently 29 years old. Adams will be 29 next offseason when he's scheduled to hit free agency. Both are in the prime of their careers.

If Adams gets a four-year deal next offseason, he'll be 33 years old by the time that contract runs out. That's still an age when it's reasonable to expect Adams to deliver the goods.

It's also important to note that while football is an unpredictable sport due to injuries, Adams has a style of play that should age well. He's a route-running technician, not solely dependent on athletic ability.

Bottom line, Adams is going to be an elite-level receiver for years to come. Your call, Green Bay.

