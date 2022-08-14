3 Reasons why Deshaun Watson will never return to form 

Many in Cleveland were delighted when it was officially announced that Deshaun Watson would be arriving. Others were less than pleased. The former three-time Pro Bowler has become public enemy number one in the NFL due to his off-the-field behavior.

But regardless of Watson’s transgressions, on paper, the Cleveland Browns have one of the best signal-callers in the NFL, at least that's what it seems. But can Cleveland fans expect Watson to live up to the grandiose expectations set by his $230 million dollar guaranteed contract?

While there are reasons for optimism for the Browns, there are several causes for concern too. Here are three reasons why Deshaun Watson won't be able to recapture his 2020 form:

#1. Deshaun Watson is too rusty

At the young age of 25, Watson was seemingly on top of the NFL world. While his Houston Texans were going nowhere fast, he had emerged as one the best quarterbacks in the entire NFL.

Following his third straight Pro Bowl appearance, Watson made the decision to end his time in Houston and force his way out. Watson wanted a trade and when the allegations against him began to pile up, he decided to sit out the entirety of the 2021 season. The rust, unsurprisingly, was noticeable in Watson’s first official preseason game as he completed just one of his five passes.

Normally, we wouldn’t put much stock into a horrific preseason performance but there could be an underlining issue here.

Some rust is expected after such a long time away from the game. But Watson isn't likely to be returning just yet. He appears to be about to receive a year-long suspension from the NFL. As a result, Watson will have an incredibly difficult time returning to form. Two years just feels like too long a period away from the NFL.

#2. The competition has caught up with him

When last seen, an argument could be made that Deshaun Watson was the best quarterback in the NFL. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Patrick Mahomes ran amok, but what Watson accomplished in Houston was unprecedented.

While he could have opted to put more distance between himself and the rest of the competition, he decided against it. Now, with Watson missing an entire year, several newcomers have come onto the scene and made a name for themselves.

More than that, missing a year was bad for his development. Missing two years makes the situation critical. The sport evolves and the players rotate. What worked in 2020 might not be as effective now or in the future. Watson missed 17 games on his own accord last season, and is set to miss a whole lot more. He wasn't the finished product at quarterback and this time away from the game may have lowered his ceiling.

#3. The Browns aren't stockpiled with receiving talent

Cleveland was never quite sold on the middling talent of Baker Mayfield. Once they were given an opportunity to ship him out of town, they did just that. They sent him to the Carolina Panthers and handed the reins to Deshaun Watson.

Bbefore making the move, Cleveland did all they could to give Mayfield a chance of success. In just a few short years, the Browns enlisted the services of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, two very notable receivers. But, regardless of who they signed, Mayfield was unable to make things work. But the Browns moved on from them and those names are no longer on the roster.

Although the newly acquired Amari Cooper should be a reliable weapon, Cleveland doesn't have a lot of options. Granted, their reliance on the running game could open up space for their receivers. But Deshaun Watson will need some better options if he is going to match his 2020 numbers.

